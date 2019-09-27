Quantcast
‘Ranting like a crazy person’: Internet roars with laughter as enraged Trump tweets gibberish

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday morning, seemingly pushed to breaking point by disastrous scandals and a looming impeachment, President Donald Trump tweeted a bizarre attack on CNN, accusing them of “purposely” removing a “hyphen” (actually an apostrophe) from his tweet “discribing” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Even by Trump standards, this was a magnificently nonsensical word salad. And commenters on social media quickly weighed in:

