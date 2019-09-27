‘Ranting like a crazy person’: Internet roars with laughter as enraged Trump tweets gibberish

On Friday morning, seemingly pushed to breaking point by disastrous scandals and a looming impeachment, President Donald Trump tweeted a bizarre attack on CNN, accusing them of “purposely” removing a “hyphen” (actually an apostrophe) from his tweet “discribing” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Even by Trump standards, this was a magnificently nonsensical word salad. And commenters on social media quickly weighed in:

Below is more than fat thumb typos. Donald confuses an apostrophe w/ a hyphen. The 1st "Liddle" should be "Little." What matters — this is what the leader of our nation finds worth his time?

How childish, how petty, how beneath the dignity of the office he dishonors daily. https://t.co/CYFTCmlNBi — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) September 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Someday, people are going to wonder what the last things Donald Trump did were in the days before he was impeached and they’re going to find this tweet complaining about a hyphen that is actually an apostrophe. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 27, 2019

You’re a dumbfuck who cannot spell tap, quote, little, and a lot of other 3-6 letter words. Fuck you. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 27, 2019

Ok, why isn't anyone saying what a "Liddle" actually is? I can't find it anywhere! — Al Kandie (@AlbertKandie) September 27, 2019

Trump slams CNN for reporting he misspelled a word while in his very tweet calling that out he misspells the word "describing" as "discribing."#GameSetMatch — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

WTF are you taking about? You’re making zero sense. You’re ranting like a crazy person. I think you and @RudyGiuliani need to find a two-fer special on therapy and meds… #Trump #Giuliani — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 27, 2019

What the fuck are you babbling about, you traitorous moron?? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 27, 2019

You're about to be impeached in the House and maybe even removed by the Senate and THIS is what you're focused on? 🤣 First of all, it's not a hyphen after "Liddle".

It's an apostrophe.

Secondly, it's "describing", not "discribing" Enjoy prison, Trump.#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/XiZMmv9aYQ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Holy crap dude…. Just give up. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Do you know what a hyphen is? 😂😂😂

Do you have any idea what an apostrophe is or how to use one?

You not only spelled it weird but made it up!

LIDDLE IS NOT A WORD! pic.twitter.com/f3M4EQhbet — Leonbergers (@leonbergers) September 27, 2019