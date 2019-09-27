Trump mixes up hyphens and apostrophes and attacks NYT reporter in crazed Twitter rage-gasm
President Donald Trump went on an extended rant against CNN and an individual New York Times reporter in an early morning tweet storm.
The president lashed out at Times reporter Peter Baker, who reported the alarm expressed by White House officials over Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s president seeking dirt against Joe Biden.
“Obama loving (wrote Obama book) Peter Baker of the Failing New York Times, married to an even bigger Trump Hater than himself, should not even be allowed to write about me,” Trump griped. “Every story is a made up disaster with sources and leakers that don’t even exist.”
“I had a simple and very nice call with with the new President of Ukraine, it could not have been better or more honorable, and the Fake News Media and Democrats, working as a team, have fraudulently made it look bad,” he added. “It wasn’t bad, it was very legal and very good. A continuing Witch Hunt!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019
A few minutes before that, the president revealed he was watching CNN — which he claims to hate — and showed he did not know the difference between an apostrophe and a hyphen.
“To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff,” Trump complained. “Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019
Arrests of 6-year-olds shows the perils of putting police in primary schools
When states like Florida pass laws to put more police officers in schools, the idea is to keep kids safe.
But as the arrest of two six-year-olds in a Florida school in October has shown, sometimes one threat to the students is the officers themselves.
Instead of being protected, these very young students were placed in handcuffs and arrested. Each one faced misdemeanor battery charges as a result of behavioral outbursts at school, including one instance in which one of the children kicked a school staffer.
Why cheaper drugs from Canada likely won’t cure what ails US
President Trump has called for ways to allow U.S. residents to buy cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. Many drugs are cheaper in Canada, thanks to government price controls in that country.
I teach a course in medication economics and have written and spoken about drug pricing at the national and state level. My assessment is that buying prescription drugs from our northern neighbor can be risky in terms of quality and safety. And, it isn’t likely to reduce your drug prices.
‘What did Mike Pence know? What did Mike Pence do? John Bolton knows’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough fingered Vice President Mike Pence's role in the growing Ukraine scandal -- and identified one former official who could bring him down.
The "Morning Joe" host said the vice president appears to be involved in President Donald Trump's scheme to withhold congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine as leverage to get the foreign government to dig up dirt against Joe Biden.
"This is what Donald Trump usually does, he has other people deliver their threats for them," Scarborough said. "We don't know if there was a quid pro quo saying, if you -- again, because -- I've got to see what's so shocking about this is the question was asked almost a month ago, the question was asked a month ago by an Associated Press reporter, 'Are you holding up military aid until they investigate Biden?'"