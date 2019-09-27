Trump mixes up hyphens and apostrophes and attacks NYT reporter in crazed Twitter rage-gasm

President Donald Trump went on an extended rant against CNN and an individual New York Times reporter in an early morning tweet storm.

The president lashed out at Times reporter Peter Baker, who reported the alarm expressed by White House officials over Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s president seeking dirt against Joe Biden.

“Obama loving (wrote Obama book) Peter Baker of the Failing New York Times, married to an even bigger Trump Hater than himself, should not even be allowed to write about me,” Trump griped. “Every story is a made up disaster with sources and leakers that don’t even exist.”

“I had a simple and very nice call with with the new President of Ukraine, it could not have been better or more honorable, and the Fake News Media and Democrats, working as a team, have fraudulently made it look bad,” he added. “It wasn’t bad, it was very legal and very good. A continuing Witch Hunt!”

A few minutes before that, the president revealed he was watching CNN — which he claims to hate — and showed he did not know the difference between an apostrophe and a hyphen.

“To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff,” Trump complained. “Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!”

