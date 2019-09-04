Regretful Trump voter shocked by the ‘24/7 chaotic’ mess: ‘Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this’

A Florida woman regrets her last-minute decision to hold her nose and vote for President Donald Trump.
Angela Ryan wrote a column for the Independent newspaper describing how she overcame her revulsion to Trump and mailed off her ballot before she could change her mind.
“Very near election day, Hillary Clinton was announced to be under investigation again by the FBI,” she wrote. “Holy cow! That seemed pretty ominous to me. That was a game-changer. You can’t elect a president who is under FBI investigation, can you?”
Throughout the campaign, Ryan said she had been disgusted by Trump’s “daily sideshow of bad behavior,” and she waited for “serious-minded” Republicans to “stop the craziness” before the election, and she’s been waiting for the system of check and balances to keep his presidency in check.
“I mailed my ballot in before I could change my mind,” Ryan wrote. “I remember thinking, How bad could it be? There are guardrails, right? It’ll be fine!”
But she found things would become even worse than she imagined.
“I could no longer be blissfully unaware or uninterested in politics,” Ryan wrote. “How can you ignore this administration’s 24/7 chaotic, frenetic sh*t-show? Every day is a new outrage, a new abuse, a new way to marginalize and divide people. Every day is a new level of lawlessness and self-serving greed.”
“There are no guardrails,” she added. “There are no checks and balances. Legal subpoenas? Trump says ignore them, or make up some bogus immunity claim. Trump and Barr spit in the face of our legal system as our elected leaders — Democrats and Republicans alike — refuse to hold this administration accountable.”
Ryan reached her point of no return last summer, after the Trump administration implemented its family separation policy and the president capitulated to Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit.
“I’d taken for granted an America that was the world’s leading democracy, a believer in human rights and a nation that valued the melting pot that made us the envy of all,” she wrote. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined a presidency like this one.”
“Trump and his party have lost this Republican,” Ryan added. “I can’t imagine going back.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.