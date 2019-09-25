Released transcript reveals Trump repeatedly pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden

The newly released transcript of President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president shows that the president repeatedly pushed the Ukrainian government to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

During his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president brought up how much aid the United States delivers to his country.

“I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine,” he said. “We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time.”

Trump then started pressing him to work with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and with Attorney General Bill Barr to look into allegations against Biden.

“There’s a lot talk about Biden’s son,” the president said. “That Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.”

Trump also told Zelensky that “whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible.”

Read the whole transcript below.

