Republican backing impeachment could face 14-20 challengers in GOP primary

On Friday, the impeachment inquiry led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) became bipartisan after Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) announced his support for the process to move forward.

Supporters of President Donald Trump were outraged instantly outraged at the Nevada Republican.

GOP Rep. Mark Amodei has announced his support for impeachment. We are making an exception to our rule of avoiding primaries and are calling for a primary challenge. #MAGA — Grassroots Republicans (@GOP_Grassroots) September 27, 2019

But Aomdei already knew he had a primary coming.

“I am looking forward to running in the 2020 Republican primary against the 14 to 20 Republican hopefuls who can’t wait to put their foot between my shoulder blades,” Amodei told Nevada Independent reporter Jon Ralston in March.

“I’ll leave when I’m damned good and ready or the voters decide otherwise,” he added.