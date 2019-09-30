Republicans will come to regret staying ‘ignorant’ of Trump’s abuses: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezsinki agreed Republicans were putting themselves in an untenable position by remaining willfully ignorant of President Donald Trump’s abuses.
Public support for impeachment has jumped since revelations from the whistleblower complaint have shown Trump withholding military aid from Ukraine to pressure the foreign government to help his re-election campaign, and the “Morning Joe” hosts said GOP lawmakers have kept themselves in the dark.
“We’ve actually had anecdotal evidence talking to Trump supporters who are all in, all in, until now — that’s not okay,” Brzezinski said. “Why, Joe? Because with the Mueller report, it was 400-plus pages, it took a long time. It was easy to muddle it up. You can complicate the complicated, but you can’t complicate something simple, and people see what happened, plain and clear. They see very simply what happened. they may not be following history and following politics every day (but) they know that’s wrong.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy got busted for ignoring the evidence on “60 Minutes,” where he demonstrated ignorance of the contents of a call summary released by the White House.
“We’ve found out how Kevin McCarthy carries through the day defending President Trump,” Scarborough said. “He makes sure he remains ignorant of the most basic charges against the president, was unaware of the most damming line. Most of them that I’ve talked to never bothered reading the Mueller report. You take all this together, and of course this is why they can run around saying nothing to see here, move along, move along.”
Trump’s key initiative is collapsing under the weight of his pending impeachment
With the Ukraine scandal kicking into full gear last week, Trump’s White House tried to distract its loyal fans into amped-up xenophobia. But this attempt at counterprogramming seems to have fallen flat after a series of federal court decisions struck down major aspects of Trump’s crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration.
After first suspending pending refugee arrivals, leaving many who had already booked their airline tickets to the U.S. stranded, the administration announced last week it would slash 2020 admissions to the lowest level in the 40-year history of the U.S. refugee program. In the last year of the Obama administration, it was 110,000 refugees. Trump wants to admit just 18,000 in the coming year.
Whistleblower’s lawyers say Trump has endangered their client as president publicly threatens ‘big consequences’
Lawyers representing the whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's leader warned in a letter over the weekend that Trump has put the safety of their client at risk by describing the anonymous individual as a traitor and issuing open threats of retaliation.
"The purpose of this letter is to formally notify you of serious concerns we have regarding our client's personal safety," Andrew Bakaj, the lead attorney for the whistleblower, wrote (pdf) to Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. "The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client's identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm's way."
‘Lord God, let us live, I beg You’: Renia Spiegel, ‘Poland’s Anne Frank’, gets her due
Barely a year after celebrating her first kiss, wartime Jewish teenager Renia Spiegel took to her diary in June 1942 to pray for her life.
The Nazi Germans had just killed all the Jews in one district of her southern Polish town of Przemysl, requiring many to dig their own graves.
"Wherever I look, there is bloodshed. Such terrible pogroms. There is killing, murdering," Spiegel wrote on June 7.
"God Almighty, for the umpteenth time I humble myself in front of You, help us, save us! Lord God, let us live, I beg You, I want to live!"