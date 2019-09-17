Rick Santorum rips into Corey Lewandowski’s ‘flippant’ admission that he’s happy to lie to the media
During his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski — who was hoping to leverage his appearance trashing Democrats and the Russia investigation for a Senate run in New Hampshire — was forced to admit that he constantly lies on air.
On CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” even former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), a staunch defender of the president, was aghast at this.
“Senator, isn’t it kind of a weird way to run for Senate by admitting that you’re happy to lie to the American people?” asked Cooper. “I know he was phrasing it as lying to the media, lying to reporters, but, you know, it’s not as if — the end result is you’re lying to the American people. You are giving people false information. And you’re fine with that? You have no moral problem with that?”
“Yeah, I think that was a little flippant on his part,” said Santorum. “I certainly wouldn’t have made that comment. I don’t think — particularly, if you’re running for office, it’s not a good thing for him to say.”
“I think he was taking the Trump approach, which is, it’s different to — you notice he pointed out the reporters’ name, he didn’t talk about lying to the public, he basically said, you know, I didn’t tell the truth to this guy who doesn’t have a right to hear the truth from me, basically. And I don’t think that’s a good line for him, and I would hope that he would, you know, go out and say, ‘I’m going to tell the truth to the people of New Hampshire all the time.'”
“But … that doesn’t seem to be his philosophy?” said Cooper. “He thinks — I mean, he thinks everybody’s a sucker, that they can be lied to, it seems like.”
CNN commentators laugh at GOP strategist’s pathetic rationale for why Trump’s Hispanic comments aren’t racist
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Mitch McConnell adviser and GOP strategist Scott Jennings offered a feeble defense of President Donald Trump's demand of his Hispanic adviser Steve Cortes at a rally in New Mexico that he say whether he prefers "the country or the Hispanics"
"Of course it masks racism, and he doesn't do a good job of masking it," said Democratic strategist Maria Cardona. "These comments were racist, ignorant and downright stupid. We shouldn't be surprised from what we've seen this president spew, from the moment he came down the escalator when he announced his campaign when he called Mexicans rapists and murderers and what else can we expect from this man? ... In the latest Univision/Latino Decisions poll, you have 71 percent of Latinos who said they will vote for the democratic candidate. 15 percent maybe will vote for Trump. He's in dire straits for Latinos."
‘Really, really damaging’: CNN legal analyst breaks down how the Lewandowski hearing was a disaster for Trump
President Donald Trump, by all accounts, loved his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's performance in the House Judiciary Committee testimony on Russia and obstruction of justice — as did many of the grandstanding Republicans at the hearing like ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA).
But as Lawfare Institute general counsel and CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey stated on "The Situation Room," the hearing was actually incredibly damning to the president.
"Lewandowski was performing for the president," said political analyst Gloria Borger. "He was performing for Republicans in the state of New Hampshire. If he decides to run for the Senate. And Republicans did get an opportunity today ... to sort of shove it back to the Democrats and say, look, you guys, Barack Obama knew about the Russian meddling, why didn't you tell us."
Congressman blasts ‘tough guy’ Lewandowski for blowing off hearing: He wants to ‘launch his senatorial campaign’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski for his aggressive behavior before the House Judiciary Committee.
"As you know, Democrats want to call other witnesses for this impeachment investigation," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Do you worry, though, that Lewandowski set the precedent for not cooperating?"
"Well, Lewandowski portrayed himself as a tough guy," said Jeffries. "He's a likely candidate for a Senate seat in New Hampshire. And he was there probably to try to launch his senatorial campaign, not to take seriously his responsibility as a witness to participate in this hearing on behalf of the effort to find the truth for the American people. But that is okay. Because the American people can judge Lewandowski based on what they've seen from today and in terms of whether he was participating in a cover-up or participating in effort to reveal information to the American people."