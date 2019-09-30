Rudy Giuliani bizarrely calls Lindsey Graham an ‘ex-senator’ in deranged Fox Business interview

In an interview with Fox Business on Monday morning, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney once again defended his actions helping Trump push the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

But in one bizarre segment, Giuliani dismissed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as an “ex-senator”:

Rudy Giuliani seems to think that Lindsey Graham no longer serves in the US Senate pic.twitter.com/tN3ig4lRf6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2019

This would presumably come as a surprise to Graham, who is very much still a senator and chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee — although he is up for re-election in 2020 and has at least one Democratic challenger in former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison.

Graham, a close ally of the president, has dismissed the allegations Trump extorted the Ukrainian President as “hearsay” — even though it’s corroborated by White House transcripts and even though Graham himself impeached President Bill Clinton over hearsay allegations by Linda Tripp when he was a member of the House in 1998. He has also insisted there’s nothing wrong with Trump pursuing debunked conspiracy theories about Biden.

But despite Graham’s defenses of Trump, even he has criticized Giuliani’s behavior, suggesting that his scattershot appearances on cable news “every 15 minutes” are hurting the president more than helping.