Rudy Giuliani goes completely off the rails in bellowing interview with CNN’s Cuomo

On Thursday night, following reports that the whistleblower in the intelligence community was complaining about a call President Donald Trump made to the Ukraine, CNN’s Chris Cuomo hosted Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who recently tried to recruit Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. And things went off the rails quickly.

“I don’t know the answer as to why it was released but I find nothing wrong in what he did,” said Giuliani.

“You don’t even know what he did,” said Cuomo.

“I find a lot wrong in what you are covering up and what you continue to cover up and what your network continues to cover up,” said Giuliani. “Go look. Go look at Joe Biden January of 2018. Bribery 100 percent.”

“That’s not a new story,” said Cuomo. “He does not admit bribery 100 percent. He said there was no quid pro quo.”

“He left his son out of the conversation,” said Giuliani. “He just said I told the president of the Ukraine—”

“He’s been asked about this and said I did nothing for my son and the timing doesn’t match up,” said Cuomo.

“A year later,” sneered Giuliani. “He said I didn’t know my son was under investigation. Garbage. Not true. And you are now—”

“Yeah, what am I now?” demanded Cuomo.

“Engaging about all kinds of fantasies about the president when there’s clear proof about a Democrat and you can’t handle it,” snapped Giuliani. “How about we go to China when you flew his son there on Air Force Two and eight days later—”

“I don’t know what any of this has to do with what I’ve been asking you about tonight,” said Cuomo.

“It has to do with how unfair you are,” said Giuliani.

“It’s ‘unfair’ for me not to want to tolerate you talking about Joe Biden all night long when we have an inspector general fighting with the DNI, fighting with Congress over a whistleblower complaint that involves this president and you and what you’ve been doing playing with Ukraine?” said Giuliani.

“We have an anonymous whistleblower complaint compared to clear proof that Biden’s son got $1.5 billion from China, and you won’t cover it. Tell me you’re not unfair,” said Giuliani.

“Rudy, I told you, give me the proof.”

“Nobody buys that, Chris. That’s why your network has no ratings … You’ve been distracting from the truth for a year and a half and I hope you enjoy it because this president got the benefit of something you built up for decades, your credibility and you put it on the line for him. Good choice. I put it on the line for him 1,000 percent and I think your network is a horror to this country.”

“That’s fine. I still have you on,” said Cuomo.

“You are undermining fairness and justice,” said Giuliani. “When a vice president can come out of China—”

“And I’ve had you say that a dozen times on my air,” said Cuomo. “I’ve asked you for proof and I have you on anyway even with all this trash coming out from you.”

“You cover up so much more about Hillary,” snapped Giuliani.

“I’m covering up so much I’ve kept this interview going 28 minutes,” said Cuomo impatiently. “You’ve made your points.”

“You continue to mislead them, which is what you’ve doing,” whined Giuliani. “I can document every single thing I said.”

“Then give me the documents. Thank you,” said Cuomo.

“Why would I give you the documents?” said Giuliani. “Why would I give the enemy the documents? You are not fair and impartial. You are totally biased and your network is a creature of the Democratic National Committee.”

