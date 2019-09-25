Rudy Giuliani just gave a weapons-grade crazy Fox & Friends interview — here are the highlights
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday went on “Fox & Friends” and delivered an unhinged performance in which he spouted conspiracy theories, attacked other Trump administration officials, and made a stunning admission about having been read what was supposed to have been a classified transcript about a conversation with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
First, Giuliani insisted that there was nothing wrong with Trump asking Zelensky to investigate Biden because there was a vast conspiracy to frame Trump that originated in Ukraine that included Biden, Hillary Clinton and George Soros. Part of this conspiracy, Giuliani claimed, was falsifying documents in order to frame former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for money laundering, witness tampering, and assorted other charges.
The “Fox & Friends” hosts then steered the conversation back to a bombshell Washington Post story that dropped on Tuesday night in which multiple government officials blamed Giuliani for getting them into a “sh*t show” by inserting himself into diplomacy with Ukraine.
Giuliani responded to this by calling all of these officials “disloyal.” Rudy also insisted at one point during the interview that the State Department should be “grateful” that he inserted himself into diplomacy because otherwise no one would have pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden.
The hosts then asked Giuliani about Trump’s reported requests to have the Ukrainian government investigate Biden, and Giuliani insisted that the president didn’t say anything wrong before revealing that he’d had the entire transcript of the conversation, which is supposed to be classified information, read aloud to him. This is particularly eyebrow raising because Giuliani is not a government official and is instead serving as the president’s personal attorney.
The former New York mayor then stated that Trump would have been derelict in his duties if he didn’t push Zelensky to investigate his political rivals.
Giuliani concluded his interview by waxing nostalgic about his career as a prosecutor and then linking it to his current efforts to ensnare the Biden family.
“A lot of alleged criminals are not that smart,” Giuliani said. “That’s how we catch them.”
Watch the video below.
Universal ethical truths are at the core of Jewish High Holy Days
My most vivid adolescent memories of the Jewish High Holy Days are the painful rumbling of my empty stomach as I fasted on Yom Kippur, and the sharp blasts of the shofar – the ram’s horn – sounding from the synagogue pulpit.
I was one of millions of Jews the world over who observe “Yamim Nora’im.” That’s Hebrew for “Days of Awe” or “High Holy Days.”
This 10-day period begins with the two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana. It ends with the one-day observance of Yom Kippur, when adult Jews in good health are expected to fast.
What is the significance of these holy days for orthodox Jews, secular Jews and perhaps even for non-Jews?
Commentary
Impeachment at last — but will the Democrats screw it up?
Well, it finally happened. After months of handwringing, the Democrats finally took the step their most committed activists have been clamoring for since November of 2018. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that Congress will launch an official impeachment investigation. As of this writing, 203 Democrats are now on the record in support of an inquiry. On Monday morning, that number stood at 134.
This article was originally published at Salon
The reason for this change among the leadership, and this avalanche of support among the rank and file, has been the reporting showing that the president and his legal henchman, Rudy Giuliani, have been strong-arming the Ukrainian government to get help in smearing Trump's potential election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. The timeline of events starting last spring strongly suggests that the president went way outside normal procedures and held military aid to Ukraine hostage in hopes that newly-elected President Volodymyr Zelensky would do his bidding. Giuliani and Trump have made numerous wild TV appearances over the last few days in which they have confessed to many elements of this story.
GOP senator furiously tap-dances away from questions about Rudy Giuliani: ‘He’s a free-range chicken’
A Republican senator tossed out some colorful colloquialisms as he tap-danced around questions about Rudy Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney claims he has essentially been acting as a private emissary between the U.S. State Department and Ukraine, which Giuliani and Trump have been pressuring to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, but Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) did not want to discuss those dealings in an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
"I was with Chuck Todd yesterday, and Chuck asked me about Mr. Giuliani, and my response was, I don't really want to go there,' Kennedy said. "I mean no disrespect, I have never met Mr. Giuliani, but I think I said, and I meant it, he is wild as a March hare. I can't be responsible -- he's a smart guy, but he's a free range chicken. I mean, he kind of gets on out there."