Rudy Giuliani tells Fox News he can call corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor to testify for Trump

On Monday’s edition of Fox News’ “Hannity,” President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared to suggest that he could produce Viktor Shokin, the corrupt prosecutor that former Vice President Joe Biden pushed the Ukrainian government to fire, as a witness in the impeachment investigation to prove that Trump did nothing wrong and it’s Biden who was behind the whole thing.

“Yesterday I produced a witness who is under oath. He is willing to give his name, he is willing to testify. Maybe one of our Republicans in the Senate could call him,” said Giuliani. “He is the guy that Biden fired. He is the guy that will testify under oath. He will face Biden and say, ‘You corrupted my country. You got me fired on false pretext, and then you had the case against a corrupt company dismissed.'”

“And I’m going to tell you one other thing, Biden’s corruption helped to cover up all of the allegations of collusion because there was a company involved run by George Soros who was involved in the investigation, and that was closed on to cut off all of the proofs, the additional proof, of just how far the Democrats went in the 2016 election and in corrupting the Ukraine,” added Giuliani.

Giuliani didn’t mention who his “witness” was, or in what setting he would be willing to “testify,” but based on his description it is presumably Shokin. Giuliani naturally neglected to mention that Shokin was not, in fact, investigating Burisma when he was fired, that Shokin was broadly considered corrupt and unwilling to investigate powerful criminals, and that several groups including the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, U.S. government officials, foreign investors, and reformers within the Ukraine itself were demanding his dismissal before Biden came along.

For all these reasons, it is unlikely Shokin would be called as a witness — or that anything he had to say would even be relevant to a Trump impeachment.

Watch below: