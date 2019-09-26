‘Rudy, you have the right to remain silent’: Internet mocks Giuliani for latest bizarre Twitter outburst

President Donald Trump’s whistleblower scandal has now extended to State Department special envoy Kurt Volker, who reportedly helped facilitate talks between Ukraine and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani as they were attempting to recruit Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Apparently not satisfied by how much legal jeopardy he has put the Trump administration in so far, Giuliani tweeted out a text message between him and Volker, seemingly confirming the story:

Why does this text and date render the hearsay so-called whistleblower useless and not credible? If you get even one reason I might recommend you for Law School. Two and it’s LawReview. Answers later. Watch Laura at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/fN1kOtclaM — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media exploded with laughter and incredulity at Giuliani’s ongoing antics:

On July 18, State and Defense department officials were reportedly informed military aid to Ukraine was being canceled. https://t.co/nECcmp6bhv This text is dated July 19. https://t.co/GaBNy012Gk — Steve Reilly (@BySteveReilly) September 26, 2019

Seriously, YOU JUST CORROBORATED THE COMPLAINT, YOU FUCKING IDIOT! pic.twitter.com/vuxECswjfo — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 26, 2019

when Rudy Giuliani is publicly throwing the State Department under the bus pic.twitter.com/FHg8KhV2Cz — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

There's some poor reporter running around DC right now trying to find hard evidence of a conspiracy involving the State Department and you… and you just… tweeted it out. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 26, 2019

I thought you weren’t acting as a lawyer, but as a concerned citizen? — Fernando (@fernsbags) September 26, 2019

There was a time someone who was bipolar came to my office, put a soda cup on the table and barked "How do you explain THAT?!" This feels very similar. Nothing about this attacks the credibility of the whistleblower. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

He has the right but not the sense. — Sherazona (@Sherazona) September 26, 2019

Did you know the 5th Amendment gives you the right to remain silent? You should really consider doing that before you end up sharing a prison cell with a guy named Dogmeat. — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) September 26, 2019

Coffee is for closers, Dave — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

“I might recommend you for law school” – Rudy Giuliani “No thanks” – people that actually want to get into law school — Karl Darrin Devlet (@hesanihilist) September 26, 2019

Sir, lost and found called they have your marbles at the front desk. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) September 26, 2019

Please keep tweeting out texts. It’s going quite well! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bJne4Hj7Ye — Karl Darrin Devlet (@hesanihilist) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT