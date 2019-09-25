Rudy’s got a brand new scandal: Giuliani meddled in Romania while on Trump’s payroll
Though Trump and Giuliani have continued to push this baseless charge for months, Giuliani’s claim was debunked by Ukrainian officials days after he first threatened to fly to Ukraine to get to the bottom of it. In fact, the Ukrainian prosecutor that Biden pushed to get fired had been accused of soliciting bribes and failing to go after corruption. As vice president, Biden was part of a Western consensus to pressure the prosecutor into resigning. By the time Biden got involved, the company his son worked for was no longer under active investigation and Ukrainian prosecutors say there has never been any suggesting of wrongdoing by either Biden.
Giuliani’s involvement is ironic given his own efforts to intervene in anti-corruption efforts in the region, even as he was on Trump’s payroll.
The Washington Post reported last August that Giuliani intervened in an anti-corruption push in Romania, possibly on behalf of a party whose leader is now in prison for corruption.
Giuliani sent a letter to the country’s leaders criticizing their anti-corruption efforts, accusing them of “excesses” under the “pretext of law enforcement.”
Giuliani’s letter came in direct opposition to the State Department, which joined with 11 other countries just months earlier to warn Romania not to take any measures that would hurt its “ability to fight crime or corruption.”
The letter “surprised” the White House, the Post reported. After Giuliani’s letter, the State Department quickly issued a statement praising Romania for “considerable progress in combating corruption and building the effective rule of law” and urged leaders to “continue on this path.”
“Rudy Giuliani does not speak for the U.S. government on foreign policy,” a State Department official told the Post.
“Maybe I should have put in the letter that I’m not representing the president,” Giuliani admitted to the Post after insisting that he sent the letter as a “private citizen.”
Though Giuliani did not say on whose behalf he sent the letter, Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Romania’s Social Democrats, successfully pushed to fire anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, who had been compared to special counsel Robert Mueller and received praise from the likes of late Sen. John McCain, according to the Post.
Dragnea was convicted in June 2018 of abuse of office. In May, he was sentenced to three and a half years in jail.
Dragnea welcomed Giuliani’s letter, arguing that the statement from Trump’s lawyer showed that “trust in the Romanian justice system is seriously shaken when it comes to foreign partners.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued an order earlier this month barring Dragnea, who attended Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, from entering the U.S. in the future, citing allegations of “significant corruption.”
Austrian far-right Freedom Party dogged by Nazi past
A return of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) to government is seen as likely after Sunday's parliamentary elections, highlighting once again the party's chequered history.
Earlier this month, Norbert Hofer was formally elected as party leader, succeeding former vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache who was brought down in a spectacular corruption scandal.
- Founded by ex-Nazis -
The FPOe was created in 1956 by former members of the Nazi party and its first two leaders were former Waffen SS officers.
The party later had pan-German and more liberal currents, which came to the fore in the early 1980s.
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough lists all the impeachable offenses Trump has confessed: ‘We already know’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said there's already enough publicly available evidence to impeach President Donald Trump -- who has admitted to some of those high crimes and misdemeanors.
The "Morning Joe" host said the transcript of Trump's call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is a red herring, because the president had publicly confessed to some of the worst details revealed in media reports on a whistleblower complaint filed through the intelligence community's inspector general.
"All of this happened very quickly, but then again so did the president's admissions," Scarborough said. "I'm going to say, it was a little exasperating yesterday hearing one talking head and news analyst and news host after another going, well, we don't know if there are going to be any revelations in the transcript or any revelations in the, you know, they're saying it may be anticlimactic."
White House leaks claim to Fox News the whistleblower has ‘political bias’
The Trump White House has leaked to Fox News its claim the whistleblower --whose multi-faceted complaint against President Donald Trump led to the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry earlier Tuesday -- is now seen as having "political bias."
In a clear attempt to discredit the unnamed whistleblower -- who is an intelligence official -- and thus their complaint, Fox News cites an anonymous source identified only as a "senior Trump administration official."