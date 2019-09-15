Salman Rushdie’s latest book has a Trump-like character ‘slightly off his head and confused about reality’
Author Salman Rushdie’s new book explores the questioning of reality itself. Though he never mentions President Donald Trump’s name, it may as well be a fictional description of struggling America.
“There were no rules anymore. And in the Age-of-Anything-Can-Happen, well, anything could happen. Old friends could become new enemies and traditional enemies could be your new besties or even lovers. It was no longer possible to predict the weather, or the likelihood of war, or the outcomes of elections,” Ayman Mohyeldin read from Rushdie’s Quichotte.
Rushdie said that the last thing he wanted was to give Trump the satisfaction of having his name immortalized in a book.
“But clearly we live in this world in which crazy things happen every day,” Rushdie continued. “Which you have to report on. People want to bomb hurricanes with nuclear weapons. Things that defy, if you make up in a story would probably not be published because they’re so improbable. The improbable happens every day. It’s not only in America. What’s happening in Britain is as crazy as what’s happening here. In many ways what’s happening in India is very alarming as well. So, we do live in this age of anything can happen. When there seem to be no — the old rules seem to have broken down, we don’t know what the new rules are.”
Mohyeldin noted that the book blurs the lines of reality.
“I think we do live in a time I think we live in a time in which those boundaries between fact and fiction have been very badly blurred. And it is very hard sometimes to tell what is fact and what is fiction. Just watching your show, what is fact one day is fake news the next day,” Rushdie said in reference to Trump’s flip-flop on meeting with Iran.
The panel joked about Trump tweeting an attack on Rushdie and the new book and how it would be, but Rushdie said he didn’t view Trump as a big “reader.”
AP reporter Jonathan Lemire wondered if Rushdie viewed this as the new reality.
“I don’t know. We might find more about that next year. At the moment I don’t know if this is an aberration or the new normal,” Rushdie said. “My main character is anyway slightly off his head and confused about reality anyway, which gives me a comic way into the business of what is going on, you know, in the country as a whole. He becomes this sort of wanderer through America, not exactly all there himself. Experiencing, you know, the kind of crazy reality of the moment.”
Watch the full interview below:
Breaking Banner
Beto O’Rourke looks to reactivate suburban strength in Texas to help Democrats win
The photo line for Beto O’Rourke here Saturday afternoon quickly turned into something of a reunion.
“Hey, I know who you are!" a characteristically sweat-drenched O'Rourke told one supporter. After talking to another, O'Rourke yelled out to an aide: "Hey, someone who worked on the campaign wants to be plugged in again!"
The vibe was similar a day later in Plano, where O'Rourke rallied in front of signs reading, "Welcome to Beto Country," serving up nostalgia from his near-miss loss to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz last year. He said the Senate race was the "only reason" he got to run for president, touting the support he built in Collin, Denton, Tarrant and Dallas counties before getting drowned out by cheers.
2020 Election
Corey Lewandowski may use Judiciary Committee hearing to launch New Hampshire Senate run
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski will appear before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday to answer questions about incidents outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller's report. But he may use the appearance as a way to launch his New Hampshire Senate run.
Axios reported Sunday that the former top aide to President Donald Trump is eager for a fiery exchange between him and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and other Democrats.
“Corey will use [the hearing] as part of the campaign. He will be confrontational to the Democrats. He will be totally loyal to Trump. And he will be playing to the right-wing of the party who need to unite behind him in a primary," said former New Hampshire Attorney General Thomas Rath.
General Motors auto workers call strike in US
The United Auto Workers union called a nationwide strike against General Motors Sunday, with some 46,000 members set to walk off the job beginning at midnight amid an impasse in contract talks.
The decision, which the Wall Street Journal described as the first major stoppage at GM in more than a decade, came a day after the manufacturer's four-year contract with workers expired without an agreement on a replacement.
Local union leaders met in Detroit "and opted to strike at midnight on Sunday," the UAW said on its Twitter account.
"This is our last resort," Terry Dittes, the union's lead negotiator with GM, told a news conference after the meeting. "We are standing up for the fundamental rights of working people in this country."