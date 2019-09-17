Sarah Sanders rages on Fox News that the ‘out-of-control’ media is ‘making stuff up’ about Trump

In her new gig as a Fox News contributor, former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained to host Sean Hannity that the “out-of-control” media makes “stuff up” about Donald Trump because they hate him for winning in 2016.
Sanders, who once told reporters that “countless” FBI agents had lost confidence in James Comey only to later tell investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s office that she made it up, complained to the Fox host about the press being untrustworthy.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The agenda of obstruction that they have against this president is completely out of control,” she explained as the two waited for Trump’s New Mexico rally to begin.
“They try to destroy the president because they hate that he won in 2016 and then they hated that he was able to start delivering on all the things that he said he was going to, including a conservative court,” she claimed in reference to new allegations of sexual assault lodged against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“Because they can’t beat him now they’re going after everyone around him, everyone associated with him, and they’re even making stuff up. It’s completely out of control,” she continued. “And at some point they have to start holding people accountable. I think the president is right to start calling for something to be done.”
You can watch the video below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
In her new gig as a Fox News contributor, former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained to host Sean Hannity that the "out-of-control" media makes "stuff up" about Donald Trump because they hate him for winning in 2016.
Sanders, who once told reporters that "countless" FBI agents had lost confidence in James Comey only to later tell investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller's office that she made it up, complained to the Fox host about the press being untrustworthy.
Longtime Republican strategist Rick Wilson is warning about the severe dangers that will come from President Donald Trump getting America into a war with Iran.
In a scathing column written for the Daily Beast, Wilson warns that the president is "entirely unequipped to handle" any serious fight against Iran, which has been accused of launching strikes against Saudi oil production facilities.
"The mullahs know what they’re seeing when they behold Trump: a buffoon and a bluffer who just might be dumb enough to start a war with nightmarish consequences," Wilson writes. "Iran sees an American defense and intelligence apparatus run by toadies and temporary/acting/provisional/until-the-next-tweet nonentities whose tenures depend not on strategic insight or depth of knowledge, but on their ability to abase themselves before the Dear Leader."
One noteworthy line to break out of the third Democratic debates was Joe Biden's line about how black parents aren't being given the cultural and educational tools to lift their children from poverty.
"We bring social workers into homes with parents to help them deal with how to raise their children," said Biden. "It’s not that they don’t want to help, they don’t know quite what to do. Play the radio, make sure the television – make sure you have the record player on at night, the phone. Make sure that kids hear words."
Biden wasn't trying to say that black parents are genetically inferior, but rather that our society isn't built to give them cultural exposure or education that would help them succeed. That being said, this argument was still broadly criticized as racist and condescending.