Secret Service asks for jet skis to protect Trump family during Mar-A-Lago vacations

The U.S. Secret Service has asked for two jet skis to use while protecting President Donald Trump and his family during visits to their vacation homes.

The federal law enforcement agency formally requested funds to purchase the vehicles, which typically cost more than $10,000, after Secret Service agents had rented the watercraft with their own personal money, reported The Daily Beast.

“President Trump and his family spend several weeks throughout the year in (Mar-A-Lago) FL and Hamptons NY,” the request reads. “The first family is very active in water sports. Several family members along with their guest participate in open water activities for which USSS Special Agent Rescue Swimmers are responsible.”

NBC News reporter Scott McFarlane first noticed the funding request.

Secret Service agents have rented jet skis out of their own wallets… while protecting First Family https://t.co/HkK6urmVo5 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 16, 2019

The Secret Service asked for funding Monday to purchase two Kawaski jet skis and one dual trailer to haul them.

The request noted that rescue swimmers who traveled with the Obama family in Hawaii teamed up with local law enforcement to use jet skis to remain close to the first family on the water.