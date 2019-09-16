Quantcast
Secret Service asks for jet skis to protect Trump family during Mar-A-Lago vacations

Published

2 hours ago

on

The U.S. Secret Service has asked for two jet skis to use while protecting President Donald Trump and his family during visits to their vacation homes.

The federal law enforcement agency formally requested funds to purchase the vehicles, which typically cost more than $10,000, after Secret Service agents had rented the watercraft with their own personal money, reported The Daily Beast.

“President Trump and his family spend several weeks throughout the year in (Mar-A-Lago) FL and Hamptons NY,” the request reads. “The first family is very active in water sports. Several family members along with their guest participate in open water activities for which USSS Special Agent Rescue Swimmers are responsible.”

NBC News reporter Scott McFarlane first noticed the funding request.

The Secret Service asked for funding Monday to purchase two Kawaski jet skis and one dual trailer to haul them.

The request noted that rescue swimmers who traveled with the Obama family in Hawaii teamed up with local law enforcement to use jet skis to remain close to the first family on the water.


Manhattan D.A. subpoenas eight years of Trump’s tax returns

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas requesting eight years' worth of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns, the New York Times reports.

According to the Times, the D.A.'s office subpoenaed the tax returns late last month after it opened a criminal investigation into the hush-money agreements Trump made with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The Times notes that the eight-year scope of the subpoena is "broad," which may indicate that the office has "expanded its investigation beyond actions taken during the 2016 campaign." However, at this time there is no concrete evidence that the Manhattan D.A. is looking at past improprieties.

Your grocery store chain is trying to kill your favorite local newsweekly — but you still have time to stop them

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

In 1984, Peter Saltas’ dad started writing and distributing free newsletters called Private Eye in Utah bars. Since bars were banned from advertising in Salt Lake, the newsletters were a way to tip patrons off about music shows and other events. In 1989, he combined the newsletters into a single publication called the Salt Lake City Weekly and joined the Association of Alternative News Media. Since then, the alt-weekly has won numerous awards and broken dozens of stories mainstream media missed. In one example, the paper revealed that not one, but two, of the state's Attorneys General had mishandled public funds and solicited donations illegally.

2020 Election

Susan Collins in new trouble over Brett Kavanaugh support after fresh allegations emerge

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

New revelations about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have raised new problems for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in her already challenging re-election bid.

The Maine Republican angered many by voting to confirm Kavanaugh despite rape accusations that surfaced after his nomination by President Donald Trump, and her challengers are reminding voters of the strong stand Collins took to save his nomination, reported the Washington Post.

