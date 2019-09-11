Quantcast
Connect with us

Sharpiegate scandal continues to grow as Trump’s chief of staff gets implicated in the ordeal

Published

1 min ago

on

As Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas, President Donald Trump issued a map that suggested—in what appeared to be markings with a black marker—that the Hurricane was heading to Alabama.

So commenced “sharpie-gate” as the president continued to double down on the false claim that the hurricane had been heading toward Alabama. That controversy seemed absurd—until revelations that Trump administration officials participated in the president’s efforts to cover up his error. First, it was revealed that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had pressured federal employees to confirm the president’s claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the New York Times reports that White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney pressured Ross to press the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to contradict weather experts who repudiated the president’s claim that the Hurricane would strike Alabama.

After the president tweeted that Alabama “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” September 1st, the National Weather Service in Birmingham posted on Twitter that “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt across Alabama.”

The president spent the rest of the week defending himself and blaming the “fake news” for generating the controversy.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump could lose to ‘every Democrat on the debate stage’ if his poll numbers keep cratering: conservative

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Responding to new polls where voters overwhelming are saying Donald Trump does not "deserve" to be re-elected, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin speculated that voters will coalesce behind whomever the Democrats choose as their nominee in 2020 --- and that candidate will prevail.

Writing at the Washington Post, the conservative noted, the new poll that stated "The 60% who say the President does not deserve to be reelected is similar to the 63% who felt that way in November 2017. That outpaces his most recent predecessors at a similar stage in their presidencies.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump pummeled by the Wall Street Journal for burning through advisors until he can find yes men

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal used the resignation-- or firing according to Donald Trump -- of national security adviser John Bolton to pummel the president over his revolving door administration that is continually in chaos as key advisers come and go because they don't tell him what he wants to hear.

The board initially scorched the president for lying about Bolton's departure, writing, "Start with the fact that Mr. Trump didn’t tell the truth about firing Mr. Bolton," before adding, "Mr. Bolton went home on what was the 17-month anniversary of taking the job and decided to resign. He submitted his resignation letter Tuesday morning, even as the White House announced he’d be briefing the media on antiterror measures. Shortly thereafter Mr. Trump tried to spin the resignation as his idea with his tweet."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani gets ripped to shreds for sharing ominous ‘ode to fascism’ video on 9/11

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by sharing an excerpt from a clothing commercial -- and other social media users recoiled in horror.

Clothing manufacturer Grunt Style -- which sells "patriotic" apparel celebrating police, military and violence -- produced an ad last year the company says was intended for the Super Bowl that shows a police officer marching against anti-fascist demonstrators.

"This commercial shows what we stand for," the company says in a statement posted with the video. "We support our military. We support the police. We support everyone's right to protest. Protest peacefully."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image