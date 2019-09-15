Stormy Daniels offers to speak before Congress: ‘Sh*t is about to hit the fan again’
In an interview with the Daily Beast, adult film actress Stormy Daniels says she is waiting to hear from Congressional investigators taking a look at payments made to her through Donald Trump’s lawyer to keep quiet about their reported affair.
With lawmakers indicating they may not call the actress to speak before a congressional committee, Daniels confessed she is waiting for them.
Speaking with the Beast, Daniels explained she has been watching how the case against the president has been playing out.
“Things are in a lull, but shit is about to hit the fan again,” Daniels explained. “It comes in waves. A whole bunch of stuff happens, and then they schedule court dates and stuff is kind of quiet, but none of the cases are done. We’re just waiting for our next appearance.”
According to the Beast, “An appearance by Daniels before that [House Judiciary Committee] panel would undoubtedly supercharge public interest in Democrats’ oversight efforts, which are flagging after Robert Mueller’s investigation came to a conclusion and amid mixed messaging from the party on whether to start impeachment proceedings. But testimony from this particular witness—who is unique in combining a Mueller-level public profile with some inherently salacious subject matter—would also create a spectacle that Democrats fear could easily become an out-of-control circus.”
The adult actress also said that she has had to move after her home address was published, putting her and her 8-year-old daughter’s lives in danger.
“I left Dallas because I was worried about the news trucks outside my house. I thought her life was in danger, so that’s the main reason I stayed on tour all last summer,” Daniels said. “Every time I wasn’t advertised as being somewhere else, I had about 24 to 48 hours before people figured out I wasn’t scheduled to be somewhere, and my address got printed, so then they’d show up at my house and she couldn’t go ride her bike. People tried to take pictures of her.”
‘There are some women who’d beg to differ’: Watch CNN anchor’s epic response to sexism in politics
On Saturday, CNN anchor S.E. Cupp gave a passionate lecture about the sexism female politicians face during political campaigns.
The host read a quote from a "top" advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I don't know of anybody who has taken as sustained and vitriolic a negative pounding as Biden ...really the most vicious press I think anyone's experienced,” the Biden advisor told Politico.
"Come again? What's that now?" Cupp asked in disbelief.
"I think there are some women who beg to differ," she noted.
‘Obstructionist-in-chief’ McConnell pilloried by conservative scholar with plea for Kentucky voters to dump him
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, a former assistant U.S. Attorney who worked with under Ken Starr during the Whitewater investigation implored Kentucky voters to dump Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he has used the rules of the Senate to crown himself king.
According to Kimberly Wehle, a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, McConnell has used his ascension to the majority leader's spot to become the "obstructionist-in-chief."
Pointing at a government that appears frozen in place, Wehle wrote, "Voters are pointing fingers, variously, at House Democrats, Republican senators, federal agencies, the federal judiciary, their state and local counterparts, and of course Donald J. Trump himself," before adding, "Much of the logjam in government falls at the feet of a single man whose power does not stem from the Constitution at all. As Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell has repeatedly and single-handedly flouted the will of the people and the prerogatives of his governmental counterparts otherwise mandated by the U.S. Constitution."