Stormy Daniels offers to speak before Congress: ‘Sh*t is about to hit the fan again’

In an interview with the Daily Beast, adult film actress Stormy Daniels says she is waiting to hear from Congressional investigators taking a look at payments made to her through Donald Trump’s lawyer to keep quiet about their reported affair.

With lawmakers indicating they may not call the actress to speak before a congressional committee, Daniels confessed she is waiting for them.

Speaking with the Beast, Daniels explained she has been watching how the case against the president has been playing out.

“Things are in a lull, but shit is about to hit the fan again,” Daniels explained. “It comes in waves. A whole bunch of stuff happens, and then they schedule court dates and stuff is kind of quiet, but none of the cases are done. We’re just waiting for our next appearance.”

According to the Beast, “An appearance by Daniels before that [House Judiciary Committee] panel would undoubtedly supercharge public interest in Democrats’ oversight efforts, which are flagging after Robert Mueller’s investigation came to a conclusion and amid mixed messaging from the party on whether to start impeachment proceedings. But testimony from this particular witness—who is unique in combining a Mueller-level public profile with some inherently salacious subject matter—would also create a spectacle that Democrats fear could easily become an out-of-control circus.”

The adult actress also said that she has had to move after her home address was published, putting her and her 8-year-old daughter’s lives in danger.

“I left Dallas because I was worried about the news trucks outside my house. I thought her life was in danger, so that’s the main reason I stayed on tour all last summer,” Daniels said. “Every time I wasn’t advertised as being somewhere else, I had about 24 to 48 hours before people figured out I wasn’t scheduled to be somewhere, and my address got printed, so then they’d show up at my house and she couldn’t go ride her bike. People tried to take pictures of her.”

