‘Super-hawk’ John Bolton was always bizarre choice for Trump’s administration: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, National Security Advisor John Bolton was ousted from the Trump administration.

“John Bolton was always an odd fit to be U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser: a conservative hawk who advocated for regime change in North Korea and Iran, supported the Iraq war and favored a tough stance toward Russia,” Reuters reported Tuesday. “The mustachioed hard-liner’s efforts to add bite to the bark of U.S. foreign policy met stiff resistance from a White House leery of foreign entanglements and came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday when Trump announced he had fired him.”

Bolton did have one major success, getting Trump to end the nuclear deal with Iran.

“Bolton became national security adviser on April 9, 2018 and the next month Trump abandoned the Iran deal, meeting a promise he had made as a presidential candidate, which other wary West Wing advisers had persuaded him to put off,” Reuters noted.

Trump should have known Bolton would not be a good pick, as Bolton was never shy about his views.

“In Washington’s community of foreign policy veterans, Bolton has been a super-hawk for decades, whether as a tough-talking U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush or as a prominent analyst on Fox News,” Reuters noted. “Over the years, Bolton has advocated for regime change in a number of countries, including Iran and North Korea, opposed direct negotiations with both and said the United States should stage pre-emptive attacks against their nuclear facilities.”

The forgotten lesson of 9/11: Political misinformation long predates Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Liberals have a tendency to paint Trump as a unique prevaricator, in a class of his own as a habitual and malicious liar. And yet, on this 18th anniversary of 9/11, in the midst of Trump’s misrule, it is critical that we keep track of the body count generated by the bold-faced lies issued to us by government officials — long before the prevaricator-in-chief came to power.

The specter of needless civilian deaths, the expansion of the military-industrial complex, and the decay of our democracy long predate Trump. But 9/11 represented a particular political turning point for us. And in the years since the attack, assorted political lies have permitted the marshaling of the entire economy, while transforming Congress into a robotic shadow, sitting on the sidelines re-electing and enriching itself. In the 18 years since 9/11, the United States has spent and obligated close to $6 trillion dollars on fighting wars in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and in dozens of countries. We are in so many places even Congress has lost track.

Pence family junket to Ireland cost taxpayers nearly $600,000 in limos alone: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) discovered, via a search of government records, that the government spent nearly $600,000 in limousines to ferry Vice President Mike Pence and his fellow travelers across Ireland.

GOP-appointed judge blocks North Dakota law that forces doctors to lie that abortions can be ‘reversed’

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, a federal judge in North Dakota temporarily blocked a GOP-sponsored abortion "counseling" law that forces doctors to lie to their patients.

Judge Daniel Hovland, an appointee of President George W. Bush and the Chief Judge for the District of North Dakota, declared that the law is likely unconstitutional and will not survive scrutiny by a higher court.

The law would have mandated that doctors tell patients, among other things, that abortions can be "reversed" halfway through if a woman changes her mind.

