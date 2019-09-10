‘Super-hawk’ John Bolton was always bizarre choice for Trump’s administration: report

On Tuesday, National Security Advisor John Bolton was ousted from the Trump administration.
“John Bolton was always an odd fit to be U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser: a conservative hawk who advocated for regime change in North Korea and Iran, supported the Iraq war and favored a tough stance toward Russia,” Reuters reported Tuesday. “The mustachioed hard-liner’s efforts to add bite to the bark of U.S. foreign policy met stiff resistance from a White House leery of foreign entanglements and came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday when Trump announced he had fired him.”
Bolton did have one major success, getting Trump to end the nuclear deal with Iran.
“Bolton became national security adviser on April 9, 2018 and the next month Trump abandoned the Iran deal, meeting a promise he had made as a presidential candidate, which other wary West Wing advisers had persuaded him to put off,” Reuters noted.
Trump should have known Bolton would not be a good pick, as Bolton was never shy about his views.
“In Washington’s community of foreign policy veterans, Bolton has been a super-hawk for decades, whether as a tough-talking U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush or as a prominent analyst on Fox News,” Reuters noted. “Over the years, Bolton has advocated for regime change in a number of countries, including Iran and North Korea, opposed direct negotiations with both and said the United States should stage pre-emptive attacks against their nuclear facilities.”
