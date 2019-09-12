Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas GOP lawmaker buried in mockery for suggesting the city of Austin should be dissolved

Published

1 min ago

on

The famously progressive city of Austin has been at war with the GOP-controlled Texas legislature over abortion rights. After Austin awarded a $1-a-year land lease to Planned Parenthood to operate a clinic, the legislature passed a law banning cities from contracting with abortion providers. The city government responded by approving $150,000 in grants to organizations that help women seeking abortions with transportation and lodging costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of this sat well with GOP state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who suggested the legislature should retaliate by abolishing the city government of Austin altogether:

Cain, who gained national attention last year for making fun of Stephen Hawking’s death and sneaking a handgun into the Texas Democratic Convention, promptly received a lashing on social media for suggesting cities he disagrees with should lose self-governance:

Confronted with condemnation of his views, Cain had this incoherent response:

The internet soon weighed in on this nonsensical retort as well:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Man praised by Trump for bravery in thwarting mass shooter lied about his actions: police

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

A man who received praise from President Donald Trump earlier this week for his purported role in distracting a mass shooter lied about his actions during the shooting, El Paso police revealed.

ABC News reports that 50-year-old Texas resident Chris Grant received kind words from Trump this week for purportedly drawing the attention of a shooter in an El Paso Walmart last month away from other victims, thus giving them a chance to escape.

"Chris grabbed -- listen to this -- soda bottles, and anything else in front of him, and began hurling them at the gunman, distracting him from the other shoppers and causing the shooter to turn towards Chris and fire at him,” Trump said during a speech at the White House this week. "Chris suffered two very serious gunshot wounds but he is recovering well and we wish him the best."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the rise of white nationalism is being shaped by population changes in rural America

Published

60 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

America has been racked by an ugly culture war that was in the makings long before the election of President Donald Trump. That culture war has given rise to extreme right-wing populism, anti-immigrant hysteria, and often outright white nationalist demonstrations — and much of it is concentrated in rural areas. But how did this come about?

Demographic data analyzed by Axios suggests the trends that have spooked segments of the country to racist political causes — and suggests why these causes are ultimately doomed in the long run.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump jealously complains about interest rates in Europe: ‘They get paid to borrow money!’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump complained again that interest rates were too high, and urged his Federal Reserve chairman to do something about it.

The president on Wednesday pressured Fed chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates to "zero or less," and a tweet the following morning jealously complained that the European Central Bank offered an unfair advantage to U.S. competitors.

"European Central Bank, acting quickly, Cuts Rates 10 Basis Points," Trump tweeted. "They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports.... And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest!"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image