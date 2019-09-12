Texas GOP lawmaker buried in mockery for suggesting the city of Austin should be dissolved

The famously progressive city of Austin has been at war with the GOP-controlled Texas legislature over abortion rights. After Austin awarded a $1-a-year land lease to Planned Parenthood to operate a clinic, the legislature passed a law banning cities from contracting with abortion providers. The city government responded by approving $150,000 in grants to organizations that help women seeking abortions with transportation and lodging costs.

None of this sat well with GOP state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who suggested the legislature should retaliate by abolishing the city government of Austin altogether:

It’s past time that the #txlege abolish the City of Austin and make it a capital district like that of D.C. (residents retain state lege districts; Lege gets supreme authority over mayor and council) https://t.co/aGfcvfXqZJ — (@BriscoeCain) September 11, 2019

Cain, who gained national attention last year for making fun of Stephen Hawking’s death and sneaking a handgun into the Texas Democratic Convention, promptly received a lashing on social media for suggesting cities he disagrees with should lose self-governance:

The GOP: “We need the 2nd Amendment to defend ourselves from government overreach!” Also the GOP: “We, the government, should make this city bow to us” — Sciz (@ScizCT) September 12, 2019

Article 6, Sec. 3 if the Texas Constitution would appear to make it unconstitutional for the legislature to exercise authority over Mayor and other elected officials. Because Texas is a democracy. pic.twitter.com/f1o3snqAon — Texas Nomad (@TexasNomad1) September 12, 2019

This is the Republican way, folks. I suppose if there’s a positive to come out of the Trump nightmare, it’s that garden variety conservative assholes – like this guy – say the quiet parts out loud. Just like their leader. — Wok (@wokmastermfg) September 12, 2019

Confronted with condemnation of his views, Cain had this incoherent response:

The internet soon weighed in on this nonsensical retort as well:

Here’s a conservative legal scholar debunking this foolish notion. America is a representative democracy, not a direct democracy. Every other democracy in the world is the same way regardless of whether it’s a constitutional monarchy or a republic like us https://t.co/YyakMol4E7 — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) September 12, 2019

My dog is a Mastiff, not a canine.

Besides being an approved talking point, and entirely irrelevant to the discussion, I strongly suspect you have no idea what that statement means. — James Green (@JamesGreen105) September 12, 2019

The idea that a republic should be able to forcibly take away representation from cities is morally and intellectually bankrupt on a level that permanently destroys your credibility. — Robert S. Hamer (@robsolonhamer) September 12, 2019