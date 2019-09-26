Texas Republicans defend Trump as impeachment movement continues to roil the US Capitol
GOP lawmakers from Texas criticized the push to impeach, saying Democrats “hate” President Donald Trump.
During a day of confusion, umbrage and new levels of discord at the U.S. Capitol, Republicans in Texas’ congressional delegation joined their party in closing ranks around President Donald Trump.
GOP lawmakers launched a full-throated offensive on Wednesday to beat back the Democratic push to impeach Trump, as the Congress processed new disclosures about the president’s July phone call with the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. A record of the call released by the White House early Wednesday detailed how Trump implored Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
Meanwhile, support for an impeachment inquiry continued to solidify among Democrats from Texas.
“I don’t think asking another country to do an investigation into corruption concerns is an objectionable,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in a conference call with reporters. “Obviously, the ‘Biden’ name was mentioned. That’s too narrow construction of what’s actually going on here.”
His fellow Texan in the Senate, Ted Cruz, released a statement charging Democrats with “working to find any reason under the sun to impeach the president and undo the results of the last election.”
House Republicans made equally incensed remarks, in response to Tuesday’s onslaught of Democratic statements against the president.
“This is more of the bloodlust for impeaching our President, not because of ‘high crimes,’ but because they hate him – they hate his personality, they hate his policies, but that’s no justification,” U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Lubbock said on the House floor. “We’re better than that, as a country, and we should be more responsible about how we faithfully carry out our Constitutional duties.”
In a statement, U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, said, “In their desire to undo the 2016 election and destroy President Trump, Democrats have today unequivocally and irreparably harmed our national security and compromised an important ally. Instead of forming an impeachment line, Democrats should consider forming an apology line.”
The most watched member of the delegation continues to be U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes. The retiring congressman has a background in intelligence and has had an occasional maverick streak against the administration. But he showed no signs of crossing over to the impeachment side in the near term.
“I don’t think what I’ve seen so far reaches the level of impeachment.” he told MSNBC.
But Hurd and the rest of the Texas Republicans joined the full House in unanimously approving a resolution calling for a whistleblower report about the phone call to be released to the House and Senate intelligence committees. By the time of the vote, however, the White House had already turned the report over.
Members of the House Intelligence Committee were able to read the document in a secure facility within the Capitol. U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, a Republican who is the senior-most Texan on that committee confirmed to the Tribune he had read the complaint but declined to comment further. He said he intended to weigh in “when it’s made public and let everybody make up their mind.”
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio immediately indicated he had concerns.
“This thing is bigger than I thought,” he tweeted after reading the report.
Some Democratic members have been calling for the president’s impeachment for years. Others remained apprehensive in calling for impeachment, many of them waiting for more evidence to become available.
U.S. Rep Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said the rough transcript of Trump’s phone call was the last straw.
“It is my duty as a patriot and as a member of Congress to defend the Constitution, and that is why today I must support the formal impeachment inquiry,” he said.
Later that day, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters he found the record of the call “deeply troubling,” making him one of the only Republicans to not defend the president.
Cornyn said the conversation is subject to interpretation. And he criticized U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her announcement of the impeachment proceedings, which was made the night before the White House released the transcript notes from the conversation.
“I think it’s possible to find some of the conversation troubling without finding it a basis for impeachment,” he said. “I think there’s nothing in the conversation that justifies impeachment.”
The next generation: mice can reproduce after space stints, study finds
Male mice that spent more than a month in space were able to successfully reproduce back on Earth, a study has found, the first evidence of how space travel affects reproduction in mammals.
There have been some signs that spending time in space could negatively affect sperm, including radiation damage seen in freeze-dried mouse sperm that spent nine months in outer space, and decreased sperm counts in rats that spent 13 days in orbit.
The research examined 12 male mice who spent 35 days aboard the International Space Station in specially designed cages.
Some of the mice experienced the weightlessness of microgravity, while others were in cages designed to offer artificial gravity.
From the mouths of babes: bottles that weaned prehistoric infants
Archaeologists have uncovered the first evidence that our prehistoric ancestors in Europe weaned their infants much the way we do now, using specialised baby bottles to feed them animal milk.
The discovery casts rare light on childhood and child-rearing in ancient humans -- an area that experts say has long been overlooked.
"This is the first direct evidence for what babies and infants were eating and drinking in prehistory," Julie Dunne, the study's lead author and a biomolecular archaeologist at the University of Bristol, told AFP.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe breaks down ‘shocking’ revelations against Barr: ‘Attorney general looks like he’s part of the Ukraine conspiracy’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thought he'd lost the capacity to be shocked by President Donald Trump, but then he read the summary of his call to the Ukrainian president.
The "Morning Joe" host was flabbergasted that Trump asked president Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt against Joe Biden and his son, but he couldn't get over the fact that he offered up his attorney general, William Barr, as part of the conspiracy.
"It's shocking," Scarborough said. "You think after all of this time we would all be incapable of being shocked and, yet, Donald Trump says talk to my attorney general. Talk to Attorney General William Barr, talk to my attorney general about digging up dirt on a domestic political rival while I'm holding up defensive weapons that are actually probably the only thing that would stop Vladimir Putin from going all the way to Kiev if he chose to."