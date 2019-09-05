Texas Trump voters horrified to discover they’re about to be on the wrong side of his campaign promise

Texas resident Shirley Menard says she “reluctantly” backed President Donald Trump in the 2016 election — and now she could turn out to be a big loser thanks to the president’s top campaign promise.
As the New York Times reports, Menard learned this past June that the federal government plans to build a 30-foot-tall barrier right in her backyard within the next year to fulfill Trump’s pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“I never thought they’d go through a subdivision,” Menard tells the paper. “My blood pressure has not been normal since I got that letter.”
What’s more, residents in the border town of Brownsville, Texas have been surprised to learn that Trump’s wall will divide the local River Bend Resort and Golf Club, which is a living community for older adults, in half.
“About 70 percent of the community — some 200 properties — would be stranded south of the barricade but north of the river,” the Times reports.
River Bend resident Jerry Olsen, meanwhile, tells the Times that the plans for a wall are “throwing an upheaval onto us,” while adding that “none of us at our age need the additional stress.” Despite all this, however, Olsen tells the Times that he may vote for Trump again in 2020.
River Bend resident and 2016 Trump vote Avie Greenslit, meanwhile, tells the Times that she has learned her lesson and would not back the president again next year.
“He’s not going to get my vote in 2020,” she says.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.