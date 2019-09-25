‘Thank God this person came forward’: Dem reveals whistleblower gave Congress roadmap for investigation

Members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees were permitted on Wednesday to read the whistleblower report on President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

They could only read the classified document inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF).

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was one of the members eligible to read the whistleblower report and shared his thoughts afterward with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

“Chris, I can tell you what’s described in the complaint is deeply disturbing,” Swalwell said.

“The acting director of national intelligence prohibits me from even connecting it to the president’s call with Ukraine,” he said, echoing the comments from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Swalwell, a former prosecutor, explained how the whistleblower provided a roadmap to guide the investigation

“But I’ll just say this, the whistleblower — thank God this person came forward — lays out witnesses we need to follow up with, documents that we need to get and also describes a number of individuals around this disturbing conduct who never came forward,” Swalwell said. “That’s what’s really concerning to me.”

Watch: