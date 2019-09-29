‘That’s not what happened!’: Tapper smacks down raving Jim Jordan spewing lies about Biden investigation
In a highly contentious “State of the Union” interview, CNN host Jake Tapper repeatedly had to tell Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) that he was making up his facts about the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, at one time telling him, “It’s not gymnastics, it’s facts.”
As Jordan reeled off accusation after accusation about how President Donald Trump is being treated unfairly over his call to the president of Ukraine asking for dirt on Hunter Biden in return for aid to his country, Tapper over and over again told the Ohio Republican ‘That’s not what happened!” as Jordan kept rambling on while looking at notes in front of him on the table.
At one point Jordan raved about the money made by Biden’s son while he sat on the board of a Ukraine company, only to have Tapper ask him about the trademark deals Ivanka Trump is scooping up since her father became president, which only caused Jordan to laugh.
In one pointed exchange, Tapper pointed out that the lawmaker should be sensitive to what is true or not, with a veiled reference to accusations that Jordan was witness to sexual assault at Ohio State when he was a wrestling coach there.
Carl Bernstein warns Trump has caused a ‘genuine national security crisis’ for America
Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Carl Bernstein warned America is experiencing a "genuine national security crisis" with Donald Trump continuing to serve as president.
Bernstein's Washington Post investigation of Watergate, with Bob Woodward, helped cause the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The two then wrote the 1974 non-fiction book All the President's Men which was adapted into a movie of the same name starring Dustin Hoffman as Bernstein and Robert Redford as Woodward.
The journalist was interviewed on Saturday by CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
Trump will get worse ‘as he sees the noose coming around his neck’: Judiciary Democrat
President Donald Trump was ripped on CNN by a member of the House Judiciary Committee after he lashed out at Democrats investigating him for allegedly soliciting foreign election interference and being caught trying to cover it up.
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) was interviewed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
The host asked about Trump's angry attack on "Democrat Savages" that the commander-in-chief launched before departing the White House for Trump National Golf Course.
Trump’s chief of staff is on ‘shaky ground’ after being implicated in whistleblower scandal: CNN
President Donald Trump is unpleased with his acting White House chief of staff as support for impeachment continues to grow both in Congress and with voters, CNN reported Saturday.
"We have breaking news right now. Multiple sources tell CNN that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is now on shaky ground following the release of the phone call transcript between President Trump and the president of Ukraine," CNN's Ana Cabrera reported Saturday.
"You will recall that transcript revealed President Trump telling the Ukrainians how much the U.S. does for them before saying he would like a favor. The president then goes on to ask Ukraine to investigate 2016 election meddling before turning his sights on Joe Biden and his son Hunter," she explained.