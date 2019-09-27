The dam starts to crack: Kentucky GOP lawmaker wants investigation of White House’s server shenanigans

President Donald Trump has been relying on wall-to-wall support from congressional Republicans to stave off an impeachment inquiry, but there are signs that support is starting to crack.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has now told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that he believes Congress ought to investigate the White House’s use of a codeword-protected server to store President Donald Trump’s phone records.

New: GOP Rep @KYComer tells me he believes WH use of a codeword-protected server for presidential phone records should be investigated by Congress. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of a separate server to store information on Trump’s phone calls with foreign leaders is a central piece of an explosive whistleblower complaint that alleges the White House tried to conceal the president’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election by digging up dirt on potential rival Joe Biden.