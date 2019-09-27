Quantcast
Connect with us

The dam starts to crack: Kentucky GOP lawmaker wants investigation of White House’s server shenanigans

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has been relying on wall-to-wall support from congressional Republicans to stave off an impeachment inquiry, but there are signs that support is starting to crack.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has now told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that he believes Congress ought to investigate the White House’s use of a codeword-protected server to store President Donald Trump’s phone records.

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of a separate server to store information on Trump’s phone calls with foreign leaders is a central piece of an explosive whistleblower complaint that alleges the White House tried to conceal the president’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election by digging up dirt on potential rival Joe Biden.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The dam starts to crack: Kentucky GOP lawmaker wants investigation of White House’s server shenanigans

Published

1 min ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been relying on wall-to-wall support from congressional Republicans to stave off an impeachment inquiry, but there are signs that support is starting to crack.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has now told CNN's Jim Sciutto that he believes Congress ought to investigate the White House's use of a codeword-protected server to store President Donald Trump's phone records.

New: GOP Rep @KYComer tells me he believes WH use of a codeword-protected server for presidential phone records should be investigated by Congress.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pushing the same Ukraine conspiracy theories as Russian state TV

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

One of the more overlooked aspects of President Donald Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was his insistence that the country's new leader investigate a conspiracy theory that would exonerate Russia from interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

According to this conspiracy theory, Russia was framed for hacking the Democratic National Committee and the actual hacks took place in Ukraine.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP leaders ‘cringing’ after Republican House campaign team mocks congressman’s wife for going to marriage counseling

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

On Friday, Politico reported that senior Republican officials are "cringing" at an offensive personal attack tweeted from the official campaign account of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), against the wife of freshman Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC).

In response to Amanda Cunningham stating that she was happy that former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) was "getting bolder," the NRCC tweeted this:

https://twitter.com/nrcc/status/1177262921245761537?s=21

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image