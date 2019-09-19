The Internet gags after learning Stephen Miller has a girlfriend: ‘Someone’s dating him? Is she under a curse?’

Vice President Mike Pence has hired a former Homeland Security official as his new spokeswoman, but social media users were more interested in another detail in her biography.

Pence tapped Katie Waldman, a former DHS spokeswoman under Kirstjen Nielsen and then communications director for Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), as his press secretary, and the NBC News report also noted that she was “dating Stephen Miller.”

Pence has hired Katie Waldman, 27, to be his new press secretary, per NBC. She was a spokesperson for DHS under Nielsen, then comms director for Sen McSally. Also worth noting: Waldman is dating Stephen Miller https://t.co/ESjkw3fbyC — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) September 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Twitter users seemed shocked that the uncharismatic Miller — a White House senior adviser responsible for many of President Donald Trump’s most odious policies — had found a girlfriend.

Burying the lead. Someone is dating Stephen Miller?!!! — Tom Gavin (@Thomaspgavim) September 19, 2019

She’s dating Stephen Miller? Gross. — JC Souperstar (@storyheadjillmc) September 19, 2019

Someone is willingly dating Stephen Miller? Boggles the mind. Triggers the gag reflex. Possibly also hails Satan. — MABby Mab Mab (@mabbymabmab) September 19, 2019

Coming this fall to TLC: “Dating Stephen Miller” – Can the love of a not-so-good woman turn this vampire bat into a pussycat? — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) September 19, 2019

Just seeing dating Stephen Miller trending, makes my stomach turn. Yuck. — Caramel Delight (@tylrmade74) September 19, 2019

“Dating Stephen Miller.” A sentence rarely typed. Do they bond over seeing migrant children die? — Troy Appel (@tdappel) September 19, 2019

Wait, wait…THIS woman is dating Stephen Miller??? pic.twitter.com/kODiL0jFWj — Meerkats R Pontificating (@MeerkatsRMammal) September 19, 2019

I can’t even fathom someone actually dating the man. Racism and fascism in one really creepy package, who in their right mind would pick that off the grocery store shelf? The carton of very dangerously outdated milk would be more of a charmer.

“Dating Stephen Miller” — aimee barfield (@aimeemb24) September 19, 2019

Burying the lede: She is dating Stephen Miller. Cue Pyscho theme here. Whatever you do, don’t go into the basement, Katie. https://t.co/xRmFyTb8IO — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) September 19, 2019

Lightning round: How would your react if your friend told you they were dating Stephen Miller? — Anime_Now (@Anime_Now90) September 19, 2019

“Dating Stephen Miller” is not news I wanted in my TL this morning, or any morning — Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) September 19, 2019

Someone is dating Stephen Miller? Imagine hating yourself that much — Nik Farr (@Nik_Farr) September 19, 2019

Don’t pity Katie Waldman for dating Stephen Miller. Read the article, she was fierce spox for DHS defending zero tolerance Family Separation. Sounds like a match made in Ideological Hate-filled Racist hell. 🤮#MorningJoe #DeadlineWH https://t.co/VQvqvVMzRY — BarbieSaysWhat (@BarbieSaysWhat) September 19, 2019

“Dating Stephen Miller” gives the same visceral reaction as “Dating Jabba the Hutt” pic.twitter.com/Wob7W78vMK — RevLee (@fieldsls) September 19, 2019

Anyone dating Stephen Miller shows an utter lack of judgement. Gross! So gross! pic.twitter.com/CISCuPMS8H — Sophia Tesch (@sophiatwrites) September 19, 2019

When I seen “Dating Stephen Miller” this was my first thought pic.twitter.com/nheYESVjTY — The Blue Collar Dude (@BlueCollar61) September 19, 2019

Me, finding out someone is actually dating Stephen Miller. I guess everyone is beautiful in the dark… pic.twitter.com/1YFmI8sQxY — Sophie Katherine G. (@ClassicSophie) September 19, 2019

Dating Stephen Miller? Ewwwww…. Is she under a curse? Or being punished for something she did in a past life? pic.twitter.com/cRa1KhfytG — #ImpeachKavanaugh🆘 (@TheMominatrixx) September 19, 2019