The Internet pummels CNN for booking Lewandowski the morning after he admitted to lying on TV: ‘Why would you do this?’

Corey Lewandowski admitted to the House Judiciary Committee that he had lied in TV appearances — so social media users were appalled that he was booked the following morning to appear on CNN.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager was confronted with false statements he had made in appearances on MSNBC and CNN, where he was scheduled to appear at 8 a.m. on “New Day,” according to the show’s executive producer.

COMING UP: Former Trump campaign manager @CLewandowski_ LIVE on @CNN's @NewDay at 8amET on yesterday's contentious hearing and impeachment. — Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) September 18, 2019

The announcement was quickly met with condemnation.

Lewandowski: I have no obligation to be truthful to the media CNN: I love it, does 8am work? https://t.co/8jy7XU0Mxs — Anthony DeRosa🗽 (@Anthony) September 18, 2019

He specifically said he lies to the media. How are you helping to inform the public by putting him on TV? Stop treating a news channel like it’s ESPN. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 18, 2019

Seriously, does @cnn just like the abuse? Because he’s coming on to spread propaganda… — Seeking Justice (@combienDUtemps) September 18, 2019

Reminder: CNN hired Corey cause they have low standards and worry more about ratings than giving their viewers actual news. — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@_Bradley89) September 18, 2019

What absolute schmuck booked this? — Mental Chillness (@dmiller23) September 18, 2019

You've got to be kidding. — Suzie Diver – John Cornyn Needs To Go (@Oydeedoydeedoy) September 18, 2019

So you don’t want truth or justice. You want numbers. That is no better than trump. — Glen (@Glenofthe) September 18, 2019

This is just sad.

Anyone who watched the hearing yesterday knows any segment with Lewandowski is going to be a segment full of lies. Why would you do this? — Fran Adkins (@fran_adkins) September 18, 2019

The guy who proudly lies to the media? Are you going to put that in the chyron and preface every question you ask with a reminder to the audience that there is no reason to expect his answer to be truthful? — big tough crying guy who never cried before (@thrillout) September 18, 2019

Trump's underlying theory that the media is the enemy of the people is absolutely correct, just not for the reasons he thinks. — Hal Jordan (@warghle) September 18, 2019

I am not watching @cnn if they continue to have a professed liar on air. You’re doing nothing for the integrity of journalism — @realdumbjtrump (@realDumbJTrump) September 18, 2019

What the hell is wrong with you? Does journalistic integrity mean nothing to you at all? This man said on live national television that he is perfectly willing to lie to the media, and it seems you can't give him an opportunity to do so fast enough. — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) September 18, 2019