The Internet pummels CNN for booking Lewandowski the morning after he admitted to lying on TV: ‘Why would you do this?’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Corey Lewandowski admitted to the House Judiciary Committee that he had lied in TV appearances — so social media users were appalled that he was booked the following morning to appear on CNN.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager was confronted with false statements he had made in appearances on MSNBC and CNN, where he was scheduled to appear at 8 a.m. on “New Day,” according to the show’s executive producer.

The announcement was quickly met with condemnation.


GOP consultant shreds Trump for latest rant about ‘The Hispanics’: ‘Textbook definition of racism’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump this week mocked one of his Hispanic supporters during a campaign rally by claiming that he looked white and then asking him, "Who do you like more, the country or the Hispanics?"

In an interview with ABC News, Republican consultant Mike Madrid slammed Trump and said his remarks made it sound like he was trying to make "a distinction between Hispanics and true Americans."

Madrid added that the president seems to believe that Hispanics must renounce their heritage in order to be truly accepted as American citizens.

South Carolina woman who told cops they can’t arrest a ‘white, clean girl’ pleaded guilty to DUI: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Last year, 34-year-old Lauren Cutshaw of South Carolina was arrested in Bluffton after running a four-way stop sign at 60 miles an hour. Her blood alcohol level was registered at 0.18 — more than double the legal limit — and she admitted to being high and had marijuana paraphernalia in her car.

According to police reports at the time, Cutshaw offered an unusual defense of her behavior to the arresting officer: she shouldn't go to jail because she's a "thoroughbred ... white, clean girl" who was a cheerleader and sorority sister who graduated with "perfect grades" from a "high accredited university."

Republicans are getting nervous about Trump’s chances in Wisconsin: ‘There’s no way he’s gaining supporters’

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's election chances, once again, will likely hinge on Wisconsin's suburbs -- but he can't expect a "free ride."

Hillary Clinton infamously lost the crucial state after failing to campaign there in the waning days before the 2016 election, but some GOP voters there are souring on the president, reported Politico.

“For the president to win Wisconsin again, he’s not going to have the free ride he had last time,” said Brandon Scholz, former executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party. "He’s not going to have Hillary Clinton sitting on her hands “He’s going to have a completely engaged opposition party on the ground.”

