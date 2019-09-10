The View’s Meghan McCain gets hilariously fact-checked after calling Don Trump Jr a red state ‘folk hero’
Meghan McCain seemed genuinely surprised to learn Donald Trump Jr. was not quite as popular with Republicans as she had claimed.
“The View” hosted a discussion of a new Atlantic report on President Donald Trump’s family “dynasty,” and the conservative McCain made clear she didn’t like Ivanka Trump but praised the president’s eldest son for his political talents.
“Donald Trump Jr. has a 75 percent approval rating in Montana,” McCain said, and co-host Joy Behar jokingly asked how many people lived there. “On the campaign trail he’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the RNC. Apparently in red America he’s like a folk hero and has turned into the person that’s been the most beneficial in the administration, when Ivanka — and I still don’t know what she does all day — hasn’t lived up to the hype. I felt that way before reading this. I know she does women’s initiatives but it’s nebulous.”
Behar and the show’s producers were ready with a fact check, showing video from a sparsely attended political rally headlined by Trump Jr. in eastern Kentucky.
“Junior had a rally and this is who showed up — 200 people,” Behar said.
“Oh, really?” McCain said, pointing at the video screen. “That’s who showed up?”
“More people resigned from the Republican Party,” Behar said. “That’s who showed up, 200 people. He’s not popular. Maybe the three (people) in Montana, that’s it.”
‘Why are they doing this!?’ Fox panel erupts after John Bolton texts Brian Kilmeade to dispute Trump
John Bolton texted a Fox News host on live TV to dispute President Donald Trump's tweeted account of his removal as national security adviser.
Trump abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he had asked for Bolton's resignation, although the White House official quickly shot down that account on his own Twitter account, saying he had offered to resign Monday night but the president instead put off the discussion until the next day.
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls.
"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.
"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea."
The prime minister also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, though in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote.
‘Are you a Swiftie?’ Hasan Minhaj flummoxes GOPer by asking if he expects Taylor Swift to fix student debt crisis
Netflix host Hasan Minhaj testified on Tuesday that the student debt crisis effectively puts a "paywall" around the American middle class.
While appearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Minhaj argued that Americans are being "sidelined" by their college debt.
One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Bill Posey on Florida, seemed confused when the comedian explained that young people are asking celebrities to help pay off their student loans.
"Are you familiar with the rapper Lil Uzi Vert?" Minhaj asked Posey. "I think it's a huge problem that the youth of America have to bombard their favorite rapper or pop musician and ask them to pay back their student loans. They're not even asking for selfies anymore."