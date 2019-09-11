‘They could indict a sitting president’: Watergate prosecutor breaks down Trump’s legal trouble in New York
On Wednesday, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman discussed the implications of the New York DA’s investigation into the Trump Organization on MSNBC’s “All In” — and why it could play out entirely differently from the federal investigations.
“The big difference here is that Cy Vance is the local prosecutor,” said Akerman. “He is the state prosecutor in New York County. So he is not concerned with federal crimes. He’s concerned with state crimes. But I think we have a continuous theme here that pervades all of this. And it’s simply that all roads lead to Donald Trump’s tax returns. To make this a serious crime and a serious felony, falsifying business records is usually associated with falsifying numbers so that they falsify in turn the tax returns.”
“Interesting,” said anchor Ali Velshi.
“So in this particular case, it could very well be that they are looking at the false state tax returns that have been filed by the Trump Organization, filed by Donald Trump, and there could be all kinds of people who could have criminal liability here,” continued Akerman. “If it’s just Donald Trump, obviously, the problem there is indicting a sitting president, although the Manhattan DA’s office is not under the same stricture as the Department of Justice. They could indict a sitting president.”
“Secondly, there are lots of people around Donald Trump who could be indicted for aiding and abetting and assisting in this,” added Akerman. “For example, in the Watergate prosecution, we could have indicted Richard Nixon up until the point he was pardoned by President Ford. However, we wound up indicting four other people who assisted Nixon in the preparation of his false returns. So here you’ve got people like [Allen] Weisselberg, who was given immunity by the feds, but that immunity doesn’t carry over to the state. You’ve got people who were involved in actually dealing with this hush money, dealing with the books and records. So there are lots of potential defendants here who could be charged.”
If we can protect kids from vaping, we can protect them from guns: Democratic senator
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be taking action to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, as vaping has been linked to a growing number of mysterious, life-threatening respiratory cases.
On CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Thursday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) pointed out a glaring reality: If we can ban an entire class of nicotine products to protect children, we should be able to do the same with weapons of war.
"On the issue of bipartisanship, part of my hope for this gun legislation is the fact that we did achieve a bipartisan compromise on immigration reform," said Blumenthal. "Just a few years ago, Lindsey Graham and I and others helped to lead in an overwhelmingly passed measure that reformed a broken immigration system ... We need legislation, and it’s time for us in the Senate to come together and end the epidemic of gun violence just as we must end the epidemic of vaping."
‘The people of North Carolina lost today’: Democratic governor slams GOP’s ‘illegal’ budget stunt
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) laid into the GOP majority in the state House for underhandedly overriding his budget veto, after assuring Democrats no votes would be taken while they were attending 9/11 memorial services.
"What we saw today was an assault on democracy by the Republican leadership," said Cooper. "I vetoed this bad budget because it valued corporate tax cuts over investment and public education and denied health insurance to 500,000 working North Carolinians with Medicaid expansion. Over two months, instead of negotiating with me, this Republican legislature continued to try to override my veto. They did it by bullying legislators. They did it by bribing legislators. Even offering to move the entire Department of Health and Human Services to any legislator's county who would vote to override my veto. They couldn't get the votes."
