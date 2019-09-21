‘They have gone totally CRAZY!!!!’: Trump freaks out about other people acting nuts

After a disastrous week dominated by news about the whistleblower alleging President Donald Trump committed misconduct in office, President Donald Trump lashed out at the media for covering his scandals.

In Trump’s mind, however, it was the media who “had a very bad week” as he repeated his call that journalists are “The Enemy of the People!”

Trump, who has almost 65 million followers on Twitter, claimed without evidence that the press doesn’t check facts, makes up facts and even make up sources.

Trump then claimed it is the media who have gone “totally crazy” he argued, with “crazy” in all capital letters and followed by four exclamation points.

The LameStream Media had a very bad week. They pushed numerous phony stories and got caught, especially The Failing New York Times, which has lost more money over the last 10 years than any paper in history, and The Amazon Washington Post. They are The Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019