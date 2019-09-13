Quantcast
Connect with us

‘THIS IS HUGE!’ Trump faces serious legal threat as federal appeals court revives emoluments case

Published

1 min ago

on

A court reinstated a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clauses.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in New York, by a 2-1 vote, reinstated the case brought by a restaurant group against the president, and the decision will force Trump to defend his actions and could lead to new revelations about his business and finances, reported Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just won our Emoluments Clause appeal against President Trump in the 2d Circuit on behalf of hotels, restaurants, and restaurant workers injured by Trump’s unconstitutional and corrupt acceptance of foreign and domestic business,” tweeted Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor who helped bring the case to court. “THIS IS HUGE!!!”

The court didn’t rule on the merits of the case but found the plaintiffs had alleged sufficient facts to allow the suit to move forward.

”The complaint sufficiently alleges that plaintiffs compete directly with Trump establishments and that the president’s allegedly illegal acts favor plaintiffs’ competitors,” the appeals court ruled.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lower-court judge had in December 2017 dismissed the case initially brought by a government-ethics group.

Trump has argued that he turned over management of his business to his children and set up a trust to hold his business assets, but the appeals court found that he still maintained sole ownership and gets regular updates on those businesses.

The president can also draw distributions from the trust at any time, the court found.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling found that the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United had plausibly claimed the president’s ownership of hospitality businesses gives his hotels and restaurants an unfair advantage for government patrons who might seek favorable actions from the executive branch he oversees.

The court dismissed Trump’s claims that the plaintiffs lacked legal standing to bring the suit, and ruled that the issue should be decided by the courts and not Congress.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP lawmakers across the country are destroying democracy

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

A change is coming in 2020. Gerrymandered maps are being struck down by courts across the country, and the 2018 midterm elections point to massive turnout in the next election. Republicans, clearly running scared, are preparing for the course correction by breaking, bending and reshaping the rules in an obvious attempt to make a mockery of the democratic process.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Paul Krugman: ‘Clueless’ Trump’s latest actions show he is in a ‘full-blown panic’ over the economic chaos he created

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

Responding to Donald Trump's latest attack on members of the Federal Reserve for not lowering interest rates to zero or below -- Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said the president's latest actions show he has hit the 'panic button' because of he has no idea what he is doing.

In his New York Times column, Krugman ridiculed Trump by bluntly stating, "He’s clueless about why his policies aren’t working, or about anything else involving economic policy."

"It’s now clear that he’s in full-blown panic over the failure of his economic policies to deliver the promised results," Krugman began, before getting to his point and writing, "In addition to demanding that the Fed cut interest rates below zero, Trump declared that 'we should then start to refinance our debt,' because 'the USA should always be paying the lowest rate.' Observers were left scratching their heads, wondering what he was talking about."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Julian Castro put on the spot by CNN’s Berman over Biden attack in contentious interview: ‘It isn’t a game’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

A very persistent John Berman grilled Democratic presidential contender Julian Castro on CNN Friday morning after the Texas Democrat launched a very controversial attack on former Vice President Joe Biden in Thursday night's ABC debate.

Appearing on New Day, Castro was put on the spot after appearing to question Biden's mental capability and accusing him of not being able to remember what he said from moment to moment.

Berman began by asking Castro if he had any regrets about his skirmish with Biden which became the main topic of discussion after the debates, with Castro slapping that assertion aside.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image