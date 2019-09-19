‘This person has to be very senior’: Ambassador McFaul breaks down two possible whistleblower motivations
America’s former ambassador to Russia on Thursday broke down what we know about the whistleblower alleging wrongdoing by President Donald Trump.
Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”
“In my understanding, have — having worked closely with the intelligence community, when I was in the government — nobody that I know would go to these steps unless there was something really serious. This is not about the inappropriate use of classified material,” McFaul noted. “It’s something much bigger.”
“We’re talking about someone who is at a senior enough level to have this level of access, who knows the rules and knows they can lose their job or worse,” Melber noted.
“Well, for starts, you said something really important there that I want to make sure your listeners heard. This person has to be very senior in the intelligence community. POTUS phone calls are not read out to the entire U.S. government and the entire CIA,” he explained. “I used to organize those phone calls for President Obama, that is a very small group of people that have access to that.”
“So if this was a phone call, it suggested somebody very senior and, second, I think it points to either criminal behavior — and again I’m speculating here — or some threat to a key asset to the intelligence community,” McFaul said.
“Wow,” Melber replied.
“To be so motivated to take this extraordinary act, it has to be something extraordinary — and in my mind, it’s in one of those two buckets,” McFaul said.
“Wow,” Melber repeated.
Wach:
Breaking Banner
Ben Carson ranted about ‘big, hairy men’ invading women’s shelters in meeting with staff: report
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development unleashed an anti-transgender rant to staffers, complaining that "big, hairy men" are trying to infiltrate women's shelters in America.
The remarks come after Carson suggested that society no longer understands the difference between women and men while visiting HUD's office in San Francisco, California.
Breaking Banner
Former four-star general speculates whistleblower scandal could involve Trump giving Putin an American
It remains unclear exactly what were the issues cited by the whistleblower who expressed concern at actions of President Donald Trump as a threat to national security, at least one of which involved a promise the president allegedly made in a phone call with a foreign leader.
But former Gen. Barry McCaffrey had a chilling thought about what it could possibly be — and posted his speculation on Twitter:
SHEER SPECULATION. Is it possible that the WHISTLEBLOWER issue was Trump discussing with Putin handing over our former US Ambassador to Moscow Mike McFaul to Russian authorities? https://t.co/0PnQn0upiA
Breaking Banner
House Judiciary Committee considering vote to hold Corey Lewandowski in contempt of Congress: report
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the House Judiciary Committee is considering a vote to hold President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in contempt of Congress, after a lengthy hearing on Wednesday in which Lewandowski aggressively attacked members of the committee and admitted that he routinely lies to media outlets.
This development comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told members of her caucus that she supports holding Lewandowski in contempt.