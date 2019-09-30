Quantcast
Connect with us

This right-wing ex-Trump staffer was seen traveling with the Secretary of State: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling with a controversial former White House official as he departs for Europe, NBC News reported Monday.

“Just in: Sebastian Gorka is traveling with Secretary Pompeo to Europe, [NBC State Department correspondent Abigail Williams] reports,” NBC’s Josh Lederman tweeted Monday.

“He was seen getting into a State Department van headed to Joint Base Andrews for departure,” Lederman added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Yes – Nazis still support you’: Internet nails Trump’s brag of his right-wing poll approval

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

As President Donald Trump's poll numbers begin to decline and Americans increase their support for impeachment, he posted a screen capture of the results of an online poll at the right-wing site Breitbart. It's unknown how many people actually voted in the poll, but Trump was doing well among the cadre of far-right voters who read the site.

Two new polls were released Monday showing more Independent and Republican voters are supporting impeachment than before. A Quinnipiac University poll shows support for impeachment has grown from 37 percent last week to 47 percent over the weekend.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Harvard Law professor warns Trump: If you resist the investigation, it’ll be ‘another article of impeachment’

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

People in President Donald Trump's orbit are already suggesting they may defy cooperating with House Democrats' impeachment investigation. Most notably, Rudy Giuliani has claimed he has to "consider" whether to comply with it.

On MSNBC's "All In" Monday, Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe offered a stark warning to Trump's team: This isn't like the previous battles with Democrats in court. This will move fast — and steamroller anyone who gets in the way.

"There's a really interesting question to me about the showdown that will take place over testimony and documents from people like Rudy Giuliani," said anchor Chris Hayes. "This is Rudy Giuliani saying, I have received a subpoena signed by only Democratic chairs who have prejudged the case. It will be given appropriate consideration. How do you see the legal arguments going, now that the House is going to try to compel testimony and documents from people that are going to resist with everything they have?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Congress thinks redactions in Mueller report may prove Trump lied about Wikileaks: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

The House of Representatives is worried that President Donald Trump may have lied about his 2016 campaign's contacts with Wikileaks, according to new court filings.

"Lawyers for the House of Representatives revealed on Monday that they have reason to believe that the grand-jury redactions in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report show that President Donald Trump lied about his knowledge of his campaign’s contacts with WikiLeaks," Politico reported Monday. "The attorneys made the stunning suggestion in a court filing as part of the House Judiciary Committee’s bid for Mueller’s grand-jury materials, which have remained secret by law."

Continue Reading
 
 