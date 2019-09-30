This right-wing ex-Trump staffer was seen traveling with the Secretary of State: report
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling with a controversial former White House official as he departs for Europe, NBC News reported Monday.
“Just in: Sebastian Gorka is traveling with Secretary Pompeo to Europe, [NBC State Department correspondent Abigail Williams] reports,” NBC’s Josh Lederman tweeted Monday.
“He was seen getting into a State Department van headed to Joint Base Andrews for departure,” Lederman added.
Just in: Sebastian Gorka is traveling with @SecPompeo to Europe, @Abs_NBC reports. He was seen getting into a State Department van headed to Joint Base Andrews for departure
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) September 30, 2019
