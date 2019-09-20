‘Time for a new special counsel’: Ex-DOJ inspector general calls for formal probe of Trump-Ukraine calls

A veteran law enforcement official called for a new special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukrainian president.

An intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint against the president, and speculation has begun to focus the report concerns Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid — and former Justice Department official Michael Bromwich called for a formal probe.

“Time for a new Special Counsel,” Bromwich tweeted.

Bromwich — inspector general for the Department of Justice from 1994-1999, former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and associate counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel for Iran-Contra — was responding to a summation of the allegations against Trump.

“A POTUS leaning on the newly elected president of a smallish country that’s vulnerable to Russia to do some dirty work to help POTUS’s re-election in exchange for military assistance approved by congress takes the breath away,” tweeted journalist Elizabeth Drew.

Time for a new Special Counsel. https://t.co/WDV0aaXy6Y — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) September 20, 2019

Bromwich, who currently represents former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, called on the intelligence community to “rise up in protest” of the administration’s attempts to suppress the complaint.

Interference by the acting DNI with transmitting the “urgent matter” to Congress is a violation of law and undermines the independence of IGs. The entire IG community should rise up in protest. https://t.co/eja2e08yzr — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) September 20, 2019