Top Philippine court refuses to legalize gay marriage
A landmark case to legalise gay marriage was rejected by the Philippines’ highest court on Tuesday, but LGBT advocates in the deeply Catholic nation vowed to push their battle in the legislature.
Lead plaintiff Jesus Falcis had said the current law was a violation of his rights, but in a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court threw out his case primarily on technical grounds.
Government lawyers argued Falcis had never tried to get married, thus would not benefit if justices struck down the portions of the 1987 law defining marriage as between a man and woman.
Though the Philippines has a reputation for being accepting of same-sex relationships, few legal protections and rights exist in a nation where conservative Catholic values are deep-seated.
Abortion is illegal and the country of about 107 million is the only place outside the Vatican where divorce is outlawed. Roughly 80 percent of the population is considered Christian.
Despite its decision, in a text released to journalists, the court noted the “constitution does not define, or restrict, marriage on the basis of… sexual orientation, or gender identity”.
It went on to say that same-sex unions “may, for now, be a matter that should be addressed to Congress”.
Danton Remoto, chair of LGBT political party Ang Ladlad, meaning Out of the Closet, told AFP that regardless of the rejection, the community would continue its battle for equal rights.
“It simply means we have to continue advocacy for legislating an anti-discrimination bill in Congress, where we have many allies,” Remoto said.
However, he acknowledged it will be difficult to pass a bill on gender equality in the Senate, whose leader has already ruled out approving such a measure.
“The great stumbling block will be the Senate, peopled by Christian fundamentalists who have forgotten that there is separation of church and state in the Philippines,” he said.
Breaking Banner
Trump allies launching $2 million effort to discredit individual journalists
President Donald Trump and his allies are raising money to investigate individual reporters and editors in an escalation of his war on the media.
A three-page fundraising pitch outlines the proposal to target individual journalists and then pass along damaging information to "friendly media outlets" such as Breitbart, reported Axios.
"CNN, MSNBC, all broadcast networks, NY Times, Washington Post, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, and all others that routinely incorporate bias and misinformation in to their coverage," reads the pitch, which is seeking $2 million for the operation. "We will also track the reporters and editors of these organizations."
French mayor urges crackdown on the ‘wackos’ climbing Mont Blanc
The mayor of Chamonix in the French Alps has urged President Emmanuel Macron to act against "wackos" climbing the nearby Mont Blanc, after a series of incidents including a British tourist abandoning a rowing machine on the famed mountain.
Mayor Jean-Marc Peillex, who for years has sounded the alarm against overcrowding on Europe's highest peak, said a member of Britain's "Royal Commandos" hauled up the exercise machine for a stunt on Saturday.
But he did not have the strength to bring it back down and left it in an emergency hut situated at 4,362 metres (14,300 feet).
The man gave his name as Disney -- "with a name like that, you'd think he thought he was at an amusement park," Peillex said in an open letterpublished Sunday.
Why would anyone want to sit on a plane for over 18 hours? An economist takes the world’s longest flight
Recently Qantas announced plans to conduct test flights from New York and London to Sydney and two other Australian cities.
If commercialized, these routes would become the longest in the world at about 19 hours. Qantas said it will conduct test flights with only employees on board to ensure the flights are safe and comfortable enough for paying customers.