Torn by Brexit, Labour to vote on way out of the crisis
Britain’s main opposition Labour Party prepared to vote Monday on a new Brexit strategy that could unite its warring factions and avoid a potential drubbing in early polls.
Britain is hurtling toward its October 31 departure from the European Union without an exit agreement and facing the threat of border disruptions that the government admits could cause food shortages and spark civil unrest.
Yet the same disputes over ways out of the crisis that saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s right-wing Conservatives lose their working majority — and make a general election appear inevitable — are also fraying Labour on the left.
Top members of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow government argued at their annual conference Sunday that they were a fundamentally European party with an obligation to get the 2016 Brexit referendum results reversed.
But unions and a powerful leftist lobby that helped Corbyn become Labour leader in 2015 want the party to embrace its working-class base of supporters who back Britain charting its own course.
The debate is being waged with opinion polls showing voters confused and dismayed by Labour’s muddled stance on the biggest issue to face the country in generations.
One survey released this weekend put Labour 15 percentage points behind Johnson’s Conservatives.
Another showed Labour effectively tied for second with the Liberal Democrats — a resurgent group that beat Corbyn’s party in May’s European elections and is now campaigning to cancel Brexit.
“We must not just campaign to remain but we must lead the campaign to remain,” Labour’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry argued on the sidelines of the party gathering in the south coast resort city of Brighton.
Unite union boss Len McCluskey shot back that pro-EU party leaders like Thornberry should “step aside from the shadow cabinet” if they disagreed with Corbyn’s approach.
“Everybody needs to be singing from the same hymn sheet,” he told Sky News.
– Letting voters decide –
Corbyn has persevered with efforts to embrace both wings of his party by leaving the ultimate decision on Brexit to voters and campaigning instead on bread and butter issues such as schools and jobs.
“Please remember why people voted leave, why people voted remain, but also remember there is more that unites all of those people — over austerity, over investment, over education, over housing, over health, over a green industrial revolution — than there is that divides them,” Corbyn told the BBC.
The party’s executive committee approved a draft Brexit policy proposed by Corbyn that would see Britain remain in a much closer economic alliance with Europe than provided by former prime minister Theresa May’s now-discarded deal.
Labour would then stage a second referendum in which voters would be given the choice of either backing the new Brexit agreement or staying in the EU.
But the draft cited by UK media said the party would only decide whether to campaign for its own Brexit deal after it takes power in a general election.
The exact text of the motion that will be voted on by the Labour party congress Monday was being debated at a special meeting late into Sunday night behind closed doors.
Corbyn is due to conclude the party congress with a keynote address on Wednesday.
UK travel giant Thomas Cook set to collapse: report
Thomas Cook's 178-year existence was reported to be coming to an end on Monday after the British travel firm struggled to find private investment to keep it afloat, potentially affecting thousands of holidaymakers.
The operator has said it needs £200 million ($250 million) or else it will face administration, which could affect 600,000 holidaymakers and require Britain's largest peacetime repatriation.
A source close to the negotiations told AFP that the company had failed to find the cash from private investors and would collapse unless the government intervened.
But ministers are unlikely to step in due to worries about the pioneering operator's longer-term viability, the Times reported, leaving it on the brink.
‘We are the people’: Watch Billy Porter get a standing ovation for his passionate speech at the Emmys
In a powerful and passionate speech accepting his Emmy, "Pose" actor Billy Porter showered the audience with love and proudly reminded all of their right to belong and be loved.
"Oh, my God. God bless you all! The category is love, y'all, love!" Porter exclaimed.
The epic FX show "Pose" depicts Black and Latinos in the LGBTQ ballroom culture of New York City in the 1980s in the first season and the early 1990s in the second season.
"I am so overwhelmed and so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day," he said. "James Baldwin wrote, 'It took many years of vomiting up the filth I was taught about myself and half-believed, before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here.' I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right."
Paris show of King Tutankhamun artifacts set new record with 1.42 million visitors
A blockbuster Tutankhamun show set a new all-time French record Sunday, with 1.42 million visitors flocking to see the exhibition in Paris, the organisers said.
The turnout beat the previous record set by another Tutankhamun show billed as the "exhibition of the century" in 1967, when 1.24 million queued to see "Tutankhamun and His Times" at the Petit Palais.
"Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh" -- which has been described as a "once in a generation" show -- will open in London in November.
The last time a show of comparable size about the boy king opened there in 1972 it sparked "Tutmania", with 1.6 million people thronging the British Museum.