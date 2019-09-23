‘Treason, pure and simple’: GOP challenger Bill Weld condemns Trump’s shady Ukraine dealings
One of President Donald Trump’s Republican challengers condemned his shady Ukraine dealings in the strongest possible terms.
Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld appeared Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” along with GOP challengers Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford, to protest state Republican parties canceling primaries to throttle their campaigns against the president.
“Obviously, canceling primaries undermines democratic institutions and democratic elections, but that’s far from the deepest dive crime that the president has committed here,” Weld said. “He has now acknowledged that in a single phone call right after he suspended $250 million of military aid to Ukraine, he called up the president of Ukraine and pressed him eight times to investigate Joe Biden, who the president thinks is going to be running against him.”
“Talk about pressuring a foreign country to interfere with and control a U.S. election,” Weld continued. “It couldn’t be clearer, and that’s not just undermining democratic institutions. That is treason — it’s treason pure and simple, and the penalty for treason under the U.S. code is death. That’s the only penalty.”
Federal law outlines capital punishment for treason, but also allows for a prison term of at least five years or fines of at least $10,000, along with a prohibition against holding public office.
“The penalty on the Constitution is removal from office,” Weld said, “and that might look like a pretty good alternative to the president if he can work out a plea deal.”
Weld said the president should, at the very least, be impeached.
“The grounds for removal of office, impeachment, are treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” he said. “We don’t have to worry about bribery anymore, we don’t have to worry about other high crimes and misdemeanors, although I think he committed many. We have treason — we can go right for the hoop.”
“It’s well past time for this guy, in my opinion, to be carted off to save us all,” Weld added. “He’s daring us all to let him be totally lawless. He has no respect for the law, he has no knowledge base under any issues. Why do we want this man as president of the United States? I don’t get it. Now the path is clear. It’s a whole new level, and we have to count noses among the Republicans in the Senate. If they won’t say this is a bridge too far for us, then they really have no chance at the ballot box next year, not just President Trump but those members of the Senate.”
CNN
Republicans can only defend Trump’s lawlessness by engaging in ‘disturbing political gymnastics’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on Monday told CNN's John Berman that he has been incredibly disturbed by the Republican Party's transformation into a personality cult surrounding President Donald Trump.
In the wake of new revelations about the president repeatedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Kildee said he was stunned to see so many Republicans either remaining silent or working to defend the president's actions.
"The framers of our Constitution anticipated the possibility of a rogue presidency," he said. "What they did not anticipate is that an entire political party... would wrap their arms around a president who so clearly is flaunting the law. It's so disturbing to see the political messaging gymnastics that some of these Republicans are doing to try to either divert attention away from this terrible moment or to somehow justify it as if, 'Well, it's really not that bad.'"
CNN
Trump must be removed if the Ukraine scandal is proven: CNN’s John Avlon
On Monday's edition of CNN's "New Day," fact checker John Avlon broke down the seriousness of the allegations against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal — and said that he must be removed as president if the facts are confirmed.
"Perspective is the thing we have least of in our politics," said Avlon. "Let’s put this latest Trump scandal in perspective before the weight of Washington normalization once again defines deviancy down. To investigate his political rival Joe Biden’s son — and keep in mind this was one day after the Mueller hearings on Capitol Hill — the very next day, President Trump is accused of being at it again. This time from the Oval Office potentially using taxpayer dollars as leverage."
Breaking Banner
‘A no-win situation’: Companies are using a 1930s law to avoid Trump’s tariffs — and it’s costing them dearly
A few weeks ago, signs went up in the parking lots and loading docks at Fluid Equipment Development Co., a small manufacturer in Monroe, Michigan, a lakeside town a bit south of Detroit.
“WARNING,” they read. “This bonded facility is under the custody and control of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and any person entering these premises must comply to the laws governed therein.”
FEDCO is a U.S. company operating on American soil. It makes sophisticated pumps that turn seawater into fresh water. But to protect itself against punishing new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, it has turned to an obscure program that began 85 years ago — the last time tariffs soared as high as they are today.