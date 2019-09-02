Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump aide who dished on president calling daughter overweight set to make millions for a tell-all book

Published

5 mins ago

on

According to a report at Axios, Donald Trump’s fired personal secretary, Madeleine Westerhout, is in line to reap a large advance and possibly millions in royalties if she agrees to write a tell-all book about life in in the Oval Office under the president.

Westerhout, who was ousted for gossiping about Trump’s relationship with his children and his eating habits — among other things — is reportedly being courted by big-name publishers looking at a blockbuster insider’s look at how Trump operates when out of sight fo the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, “Keith Urbahn and Matt Latimer — who run the literary agency Javelin and secured 7-figure book deals for former FBI director James Comey and former White House official Cliff Sims — say most publishers in the country right now want a meeting with Westerhout,” but notes that she is currently resisting offers.

With a source stating Westerhout described her experience with Trump as “positive,” the report notes that hasn’t kept publishers from making offers.

According to agent Latimer, “This is someone who had total access, saw everything, which Trump obviously knows. If she was willing to say ‘here’s everything I saw and I’m not trying to protect anybody,’ then she could have a huge advance.”

He went on to add that if she has stories that are “sufficiently shocking” she could be looking at an advance of $5 million or more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t get much higher. I mean that would be a major score, but everything has to align,” he elaborated. “There has to be an argument or a higher calling for why you’re doing this. Otherwise it would come across as transactional. … It’s a tricky path. It has to be revelations plus here’s why the American people need to know this.”

The agent did note that she likely might take a pass like some other Trump officials have when receiving offers for a book.

“Most people, so far, end up taking the safer course, which is, ‘Eh, I don’t want to be tweeted about every day, with people attacking me and I have to move out of my house’,” he said of former Trump’s aides’ reluctance to take on the president know for his untrammeled Twitter attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump aide who dished on president calling daughter overweight set to make millions for a tell-all book

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

According to a report at Axios, Donald Trump's fired personal secretary, Madeleine Westerhout, is in line to reap a large advance and possibly millions in royalties if she agrees to write a tell-all book about life in in the Oval Office under the president.

Westerhout, who was ousted for gossiping about Trump's relationship with his children and his eating habits -- among other things -- is reportedly being courted by big-name publishers looking at a blockbuster insider's look at how Trump operates when out of sight fo the press.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas Gov. Abbott destroyed for doing nothing about mass shootings in his state: ‘No body count is too big’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Taking to the editorial pages of the New York Times, an author on the future of Texas ripped into Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday morning for doing nothing except offering platitudes after two mass shootings in his tats in the past few weeks.

According to Richard Parker, author of “Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America,” the Republican governor is doing less than nothing and his actions -- in word and deed -- may lead to even more gun deaths.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top GOP donor fears Trump is a disaster — and worries his presidency could ‘end in a wreck’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump this summer has buried himself in a string of political blunders, ranging from racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen to increasingly belligerent trade war with China that is slowing economic growth and could portend a recession.

The Washington Post reports that at least one major Republican donor is sounding alarm about what Trump is doing to himself politically and what it could mean for the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 
 