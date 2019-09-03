Quantcast
Trump allies launching $2 million effort to discredit individual journalists

1 min ago

President Donald Trump and his allies are raising money to investigate individual reporters and editors in an escalation of his war on the media.

A three-page fundraising pitch outlines the proposal to target individual journalists and then pass along damaging information to “friendly media outlets” such as Breitbart, reported Axios.

“CNN, MSNBC, all broadcast networks, NY Times, Washington Post, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, and all others that routinely incorporate bias and misinformation in to their coverage,” reads the pitch, which is seeking $2 million for the operation. “We will also track the reporters and editors of these organizations.”

Republican consultant Arthur Schwartz and a “loose network” of conservative activists are “targeting the people producing the news,” while other GOP groups will focus on accusing social media platforms of bias.

The New York Times reported last week on an effort that exposed one of the newspaper’s editors for past anti-Semitic tweets.

Pence chief of staff confirms Trump ‘suggested’ he stay at his golf club in Ireland

57 mins ago

September 3, 2019

President Donald Trump suggested that Vice President Mike Pence stay at his luxury golf club in Ireland, so he did.

The vice president's chief of staff confirmed Tuesday that Trump suggested that Pence stay at Doonbeg, which is a three-hour drive away from his official meetings in Dublin, on the taxpayer-funded overseas trip.

"I don't think it was a request, like a command," said chief of staff Marc Short. "I think that it was a suggestion."

"It's, like, when we went through the trip, it's, like, well, he's going to Doonbeg because that's where the Pence family is from," Short added. "It's, like, 'Well you should stay at my place.'"

Economist debunks all the right-wing talking points about the Green New Deal

1 hour ago

September 3, 2019

Just as the 1930s constituted the New Deal Era, the 2020s may very well end up being the Green New Deal Era. Problem is, many Americans have a lot of trouble believing a large-scale public works project comparable to the original is possible — perhaps due to decades of negative right-wing rhetoric that has painted government public works projects as impossible or "socialism." Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), for instance, derided the Green New Deal as "a publicity stunt designed to pander to a progressive base seeking to repackage socialism that will do nothing to address the actual problems Americans face every day."

2020 Election

Is Chuck Schumer actively trying to blackball progressive candidates?

Published

September 3, 2019

Months after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee formally announced it would blacklist consultants who work with primary challengers against incumbent Democrats, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — controlled by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — is reportedly taking the policy of its House counterpart "one step further" by undermining progressive candidates attempting to flip Republican-held seats.

The Intercept reported Thursday that Andrew Romanoff, a Medicare for All and Green New Deal supporter running for Republican Sen. Cory Gardner's Colorado seat, has had "multiple consultants" turn down offers to work on his campaign due to "pressure from the DSCC."

