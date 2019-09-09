Trump ‘almost looked sedated’ at campaign rally: Former top White House press secretary

Two former top officials in Republican administrations worried about President Donald Trump’s mental state during CNN appearances on Monday.

“Look at what’s gone on over the last five or six weeks. Maybe you’re saying it can’t get any worse, but I predict it will. It will get a lot worse,” former Trump press secretary Anthony Scaramucci told CNN’s Don Lemon.

Scaramucci, known as “The Mooch,” explained what he saw of his former friend during a Monday evening campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“He almost looks sedated tonight. I don’t know if you were watching the rally. I mean he looked sedated,” Scarmucci said. “He was using words that he typically doesn’t use. He was reading off the prompter.”

“He’s got a loss of confidence going on — and he’s got a loss of personality at the same time,” Scarmucci added. “I’m not a psychologist, but I was around the campaign, and I was with the guy. You get a sense for a person’s personality.”

Peter Wehner, a former senior advisor to George W. Bush, also worried about Trump’s mental health.

Wehner authored a new piece in The Atlantic titled, “Trump Is Not Well.”

“Donald Trump’s disordered personality—his unhealthy patterns of thinking, functioning, and behaving—has become the defining characteristic of his presidency,” Wehner wrote. “It manifests itself in multiple ways: his extreme narcissism; his addiction to lying about things large and small, including his finances and bullying and silencing those who could expose them; his detachment from reality, including denying things he said even when there is video evidence to the contrary; his affinity for conspiracy theories; his demand for total loyalty from others while showing none to others; and his self-aggrandizement and petty cheating.”

Wehner explained the danger Trump poses to America.

“Yeah, it is more of the same. But what I would say is that his condition is getting worse, and the guardrails are getting less,” he explained. “And so, you know, I said to a friend a long time ago, when there’s no bottom, there’s no bottom. With Donald Trump, there’s no bottom. This is like a car on a steep hill without brakes. It’s just going to accelerate and there’s not going to be a way to stop it.”

“It’s just an avalanche of disordered personality traits, the lying, the pathological lying, the self-aggrandizement, the detachment from reality, the extreme narcissism, the misogyny, the ruthlessness, lack of remorse. All of those things are absolutely on public display, and the idea that as citizens, we’re not supposed to make judgments, reasoned judgments about those things as they’re unfolding before our eyes, I think is silly and irresponsible,” he explained.

“I’ve worked in three administrations. I worked in the White House as a senior adviser for seven years, and one of the things I came away from is the belief that even more than policy — and I care a lot about policy, I spent my life in policy — even more than that, what matters most is the president’s temperament, his disposition, his judgment, his prudence, his wisdom,” he continued. “And Donald Trump is not only worse than any president that we’ve had, he’s light years worse than anybody we’ve ever seen in political life. And that’s just a big, big danger.”

Watch: