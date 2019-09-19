Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump appointee Darrell Issa’s confirmation hearing held up because he couldn’t pass the background check: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) was once the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, but as of Thursday, he’s no longer being considered for a position in President Donald Trump’s administration. According to Roll Call, Issa couldn’t pass the background check.

Issa was slated to appear before a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, but the White House refused to release the findings of the background checks for Issa. As a result, Senate Foreign Relations Chair Jim Risch (R-ID) agreed to “indefinitely delay former Rep. Darrell Issa’s confirmation hearing to lead the Trade and Development Agency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Only Risch and Sen. Bob Menedez (D-NJ), the committee’s ranking member, were given the information on the background check. The two men had a public back-and-forth with the over the findings, revealing the former Congressman had “problematic classified information contained” in his background check.

Presumably, Issa had a clearance level that required a background check as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the permanent Select on Intelligence. It’s unclear if that means the background check problems were from recent events or they were not discovered in past background checks.

Another hearing for an individual with background check holes was continued despite protests from Menendez.

“Risch joined Menendez in sending a letter to the White House asking for it to release the FBI background investigation into Issa, who in his past role as head of the House Oversight Committee was a relentless interrogator of Obama administration officials. But their joint letter received no response, according to Menendez,” wrote Roll Call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The White House has simply ignored the joint request of the chairman and the ranking member of this committee for additional information on an executive branch nominee,” Risch said.

Menendez sought to close the hearing to have a specific conversation about Issa’s background check problems, but Risch objected, forcing the members to vote on the closed-door discussion. The motion failed after an 11-11 tie.

Risch then said he would welcome a discussion on Issa’s background check and wouldn’t schedule another hearing vote until all members have read the background documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump nominated Issa nearly a year ago, but in August, Issa started an exploratory committee for another shot at a Congressional seat.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Everyone believes you’re dumb enough’: Trump denials instantly mocked after bombshell reports about ‘inappropriate’ call

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump went on a Tweet-spree Thursday morning, asking how anyone could possibly believe he would say or do something inappropriate in a conversation with a foreign leader. It prompted the internet to cite all of the many erratic and irrational things the president has done in his tenure in the Oval Office and during the 2016 campaign.

"I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job," Trump said after firing James Comey. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway runs Twitter poll to let public decide just how ‘dumb & nutty’ Trump is after whistleblower meltdown

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

George Conway, top Washington, DC lawyer and spouse to senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, couldn't help but take a jab at President Donald Trump's latest tweet.

The president disputed the reports that he made such an absurd promise to a foreign leader that an intelligence officer was forced to file a whistleblower complaint. The Inspector General also found the complaint worthy of escalation and the information became public.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Presidential harassment’: Trump snarls at DNI whistleblower in Twitter freakout

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump denied explosive claims that he made an inappropriate "promise" to a foreign leader in a phone call -- while also conceding that such conversations are monitored by U.S. intelligence.

A whistleblower complaint was filed against the president last month, which acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire refuses to share with the House Intelligence Committee, and the Washington Post cited two former U.S. officials who say the complaint was prompted by the phone call.

"Another Fake News story out there - It never ends!" Trump griped. "Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image