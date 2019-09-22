Trump attorneys in a panic over New York court order he be questioned under oath: report

According to a report from Politico, attorneys for President Donald Trump are scrambling after a New York judge ruled late Friday that the president must submit to a videotaped deposition in the case dating back to 2015.

At issue is a lawsuit filed in the Bronx by protesters who claim they were assaulted by security personnel outside of Trump Tower before Trump became president.

Attorneys for the president have been trying to keep him off the stand but Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez issued an order saying the time has come for the president to face questioning under oath — something his attorneys would prefer not happen.



“More than 200 years ago our founders sought to escape an oppressive, tyrannical governance in which absolute power vested with a monarch. A fear of the recurrence of tyranny birthed our three-branch government adorned with checks and balances,” she wrote in her ruling. “No government official, including the Executive, is above the law.”

According to Politico, Trump’s attorney could ask for another delay, however it is unlikely she would grant it or ‘”there’s also the chance of an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court or that Trump might simply ignore the judge’s order and see what sanctions she imposes.”

“But Trump’s legal team seems to have little prospect of victory in New York state courts in light of an appeals panel’s ruling in March of this year rejecting Trump’s bid to halt a defamation lawsuit brought by former ‘Apprentice’ contestant Summer Zervos,” Politico reports. “Gonzales said that decision foreclosed Trump’s arguments for immunity in the protesters’ suit.”

