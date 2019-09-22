Quantcast
Trump attorneys in a panic over New York court order he be questioned under oath: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from Politico, attorneys for President Donald Trump are scrambling after a New York judge ruled late Friday that the president must submit to a videotaped deposition in the case dating back to 2015.

At issue is a lawsuit filed in the Bronx by protesters who claim they were assaulted by security personnel outside of Trump Tower before Trump became president.

Attorneys for the president have been trying to keep him off the stand but Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez issued an order saying the time has come for the president to face questioning under oath — something his attorneys would prefer not happen.

“More than 200 years ago our founders sought to escape an oppressive, tyrannical governance in which absolute power vested with a monarch. A fear of the recurrence of tyranny birthed our three-branch government adorned with checks and balances,” she wrote in her ruling. “No government official, including the Executive, is above the law.”

According to Politico, Trump’s attorney could ask for another delay, however it is unlikely she would grant it or ‘”there’s also the chance of an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court or that Trump might simply ignore the judge’s order and see what sanctions she imposes.”

“But Trump’s legal team seems to have little prospect of victory in New York state courts in light of an appeals panel’s ruling in March of this year rejecting Trump’s bid to halt a defamation lawsuit brought by former ‘Apprentice’ contestant Summer Zervos,” Politico reports. “Gonzales said that decision foreclosed Trump’s arguments for immunity in the protesters’ suit.”

You can read more here.

 

 

Tapper smacks Mnuchin with Trump kids’ international business deals after attack on Biden son

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

In a fairly contentious interview with Steve Mnuchin, CNN host Jake Tapper pointed out how Donald Trump's children -- Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- have been using their father's name to swing international deals after the Treasury secretary accused former Vice President Joe Biden's son of doing the same.

Mnuchin first dismissed reporting by the Washington Post and the conservative Wall Street Journal that Donald Trump was withholding Ukraine funding in an effort to get dirt on Biden and his son -- saying neither newspaper could be trusted -- he then complained to the CNN host about having to spend seven and a half minutes talking about Trump's Ukraine scandal.

Will Trump peacefully vacate the Oval Office if he loses the presidential election in 2020? A lesson from 1800

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

As primary season heats up in the United States, the Democrats are anxiously debating the best path to unseat Donald Trump in 2020. But the question of how to beat Trump is perhaps less urgent than the issue of whether he will accept defeat.

Trump has already questioned his loss of the 2016 popular vote with baseless accusations of voter fraud. He has also repeatedly toyed with the idea of extending his presidency beyond the eight-year limit enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, even trumpeting Jerry Falwell Jr.’s assertion that his first term be extended by two years to compensate for the Russia investigation. Perhaps most ominously, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen warned while testifying before the House Oversight Committee in February 2019:

Something is killing galaxies — and science is on the case

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

In the most extreme regions of the universe, galaxies are being killed. Their star formation is being shut down and astronomers want to know why.

The first ever Canadian-led large project on one of the world’s leading telescopes is hoping to do just that. The new program, called the Virgo Environment Traced in Carbon Monoxide survey (VERTICO), is investigating, in brilliant detail, how galaxies are killed by their environment.

As VERTICO’s principal investigator, I lead a team of 30 experts that are using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) to map the molecular hydrogen gas, the fuel from which new stars are made, at high resolution across 51 galaxies in our nearest galaxy cluster, called the Virgo Cluster.

