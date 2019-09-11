Trump ‘became positively undone’ on 9/11 after polls show him losing in 2020: Nicolle Wallace

Donald Trump observed the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack with a “presidential unraveling” over awful poll numbers, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace reported Wednesday.

The “Deadline: White House” host, who was a top Republican communications operative prior to her career in broadcast journalism, explained how Trump panicked over a new poll from the Washington Post and ABC News.

“Not even a trip to the Pentagon to honor the victims of 9/11 on this solemn anniversary slowed the president’s steady stream of complaints and attacks today. Most of those grievances aired on his Twitter feed, where he came positively undone about a fresh round of head-to-head polls that show him losing to nearly half-a-dozen Democrats,” Wallace reported.

She explained, “it’s those polls that show Donald Trump’s political standing may be reaching a low point that’s leading to a presidential unraveling.”

….This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners. I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

“Here are those polls. Donald Trump loses to Joe Biden in head-to-head polling by 15 points. Donald Trump loses to Bernie Sanders by nine points. Donald Trump losing to Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris by seven points. And Donald Trump loses to Mayor Pete Buttigieg, should he be the nominee, by four points,” she said, putting a graphic on-screen.

“The head-to-head polls are reflecting what the latest presidential approval number reveals, that Trump’s squandered summer has taken a toll. He slumped six points and is back in the 30’s — nearing his lowest approval rating ever,” she noted, with another graphic.

Wallace then read a key line from the Washington Post story on the new poll.

“For Trump, the current standings represent a troubling threat: No president in modern times has been reelected with approval ratings as low as Trump’s are today,” the newspaper reported.

Watch: