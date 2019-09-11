Trump could lose to ‘every Democrat on the debate stage’ if his poll numbers keep cratering: conservative

Responding to new polls where voters overwhelming are saying Donald Trump does not “deserve” to be re-elected, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin speculated that voters will coalesce behind whomever the Democrats choose as their nominee in 2020 — and that candidate will prevail.

Writing at the Washington Post, the conservative noted, the new poll that stated “The 60% who say the President does not deserve to be reelected is similar to the 63% who felt that way in November 2017. That outpaces his most recent predecessors at a similar stage in their presidencies.”

With voters expressing major concerns about the state of the economy under Trump, she wrote, “First, does anyone outside the White House and Fox News studios think the economy is going to get better before the election or that Trump’s behavior is going to become more normal?”

“It remains to be seen whether there is any more room for him to sink or whether those still with him are the dead-enders. Nevertheless, it is very likely that Trump’s numbers won’t be any better a year from now,” she continued before adding, “That brings us back to the nettlesome electability issue. If this keeps up, every Democrat on the debate stage Thursday could possibly win.”

“The Post-ABC News poll, for example, shows Biden leading by 15 points, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leading by 9 and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) up by 7 each. If that result is duplicated elsewhere, the voters searching for the ‘safe’ nominee might find that several contenders fit the bill,” continued.

Rubin then added a cautionary note.

“This is what the political landscape looks like right now,” she conceded. “It cannot be said enough times that a few months, let alone 14 months, is a lifetime in politics. The economy could rebound, Trump could rack up a legitimate foreign policy win and Democrats could pick a truly vulnerable candidate, in which case Democrats could blow one of the most winnable races in history. I’d rather have money on the Democrats in this one, but after 2016, none of us should pretend to have a crystal ball.”

