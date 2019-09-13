Quantcast
Trump blames energy-efficient lightbulbs for his orange skin: ‘The light is the worst’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump blamed his orange complexion on energy-saving lightbulbs.

The president complained Thursday during a speech at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner that the lightbulbs made him look bad on television, and the crowd laughed, reported NBC News.

“People said, what’s with the light bulb?” Trump told the crowd. “I said, here’s the story, and I looked at it: The bulb that we’re being forced to use — No. 1, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange.”

The president then told the GOP crowd they, too, looked orange under the lighting.

“So do you,” he said. “The light is the worst.”

The Trump administration last week announced they would roll back requirements for energy-efficient light bulbs enacted under two previous administrations.


