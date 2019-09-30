Trump blows up at ‘Fake Whistleblower complaint’ as impeachment speeds up and Republicans turn on him

President Donald Trump lashed out against the whistleblower complaint as public support grows for impeachment, and Republican lawmakers start to turn against him.

The president tweeted dozens of times over the weekend, attacking his critics and threatening “Civil War” if he’s impeached, and he started off Monday by yelping about a “witch hunt” and complaining about the whistleblower.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up,” Trump tweeted. “It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud!”

The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up. It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) condemned the president’s threat about civil war, and other Republicans are speaking out against the alleged wrongdoing committed by the president.