Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump blows up at ‘Fake Whistleblower complaint’ as impeachment speeds up and Republicans turn on him

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out against the whistleblower complaint as public support grows for impeachment, and Republican lawmakers start to turn against him.

The president tweeted dozens of times over the weekend, attacking his critics and threatening “Civil War” if he’s impeached, and he started off Monday by yelping about a “witch hunt” and complaining about the whistleblower.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up,” Trump tweeted. “It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud!”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) condemned the president’s threat about civil war, and other Republicans are speaking out against the alleged wrongdoing committed by the president.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has has flipped from ‘bring it on’ to ‘desperation’ as impeachment has become a reality: CNN’s Avlon

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

During an early morning CNN panel on Donald Trump's manic tweeting over the weekend -- including threatening a "Civil War" if he is impeached -- contributor Jon Avlon noted that the president's bravado has faded and been replaced with "desperation."

Sitting in with "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota and guest host Jim Sciuto, Avlon immediately jumped on Trump's "Civil War " tweet that outraged Democrats and Republicans's alike.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s key initiative is collapsing under the weight of his pending impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

With the Ukraine scandal kicking into full gear last week, Trump’s White House tried to distract its loyal fans into amped-up xenophobia. But this attempt at counterprogramming seems to have fallen flat after a series of federal court decisions struck down major aspects of Trump’s crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration.

After first suspending pending refugee arrivals, leaving many who had already booked their airline tickets to the U.S. stranded, the  administration announced last week it would slash 2020 admissions to the lowest level in the 40-year history of the U.S. refugee program. In the last year of the Obama administration, it was 110,000 refugees. Trump wants to admit just 18,000 in the coming year.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower’s lawyers say Trump has endangered their client as president publicly threatens ‘big consequences’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Lawyers representing the whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's leader warned in a letter over the weekend that Trump has put the safety of their client at risk by describing the anonymous individual as a traitor and issuing open threats of retaliation.

"The purpose of this letter is to formally notify you of serious concerns we have regarding our client's personal safety," Andrew Bakaj, the lead attorney for the whistleblower, wrote (pdf) to Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. "The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client's identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm's way."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image