Trump campaign holds Hispanic outreach event — with no Hispanics
Published 1 hour ago
Published1 hour ago
President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Without any Hispanics.
Sam Stein, the politics editor at the Daily Beast, posted a screengrab of the announcement on Twitter.
The event will feature a panel discussion – with the only guests listed being two white women, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The announcement says there will also be “local stakeholders.”
People don’t seem to believe this is true. But it is true pic.twitter.com/1XP3Lfwjb2
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 6, 2019
Breaking Banner
