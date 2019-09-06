Quantcast
Trump campaign holds Hispanic outreach event — with no Hispanics

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Without any Hispanics.

Sam Stein, the politics editor at the Daily Beast, posted a screengrab of the announcement on Twitter.

The event will feature a panel discussion – with the only guests listed being two white women, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The announcement says there will also be “local stakeholders.”


