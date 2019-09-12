Trump campaign is sick of conspiracy believers at rallies — but too afraid to make them angry

President Donald Trump’s campaign is trying to strike a balance with supporters who believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

It’s not clear how many of his supporters believe in the bizarre conspiracy theory that Trump, with the help of the late John F. Kennedy Jr., is secretly battling pedophile elites in Hollywood, Wall Street and the Democratic Party — but the Trump campaign isn’t sure what to do about their increasing visibility, reported The Daily Beast.

QAnon believers turn up in crowd shots from Trump rallies, where they hold up signs and wear T-shirts promoting the convoluted theory, and the president’s re-election campaign regards them as a nuisance, but also don’t want to alienate them.

One current senior Trump campaign official told The Daily Beast that staffers generally “ignore them,” while also refraining from comment to deprive them of media attention and to avoid “pissing off the crazy” people.

QAnon believers are now a regular presence at Trump rallies, although some of them claim their Q paraphernalia has been banned from the campaign events.

The U.S. Secret Service denied any involvement in QAnon suppression at Trump rallies, although the campaign didn’t exactly deny that private security guards may have told believers to turn their T-shirts inside out.

“No non-Trump-related political messaging is permitted inside the venue,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the 2020 Trump campaign. “We do our best to ensure this rule is fully enforced.”

Some believers have snuck Q shirts into the rallies by covering them up with another shirt, then removing the decoy inside the rally, and QAnon believers have sometimes smuggled their message onto rally stages.

Brandon Straka, a Trump supporter who founded the #Walkaway movement urging Democrats to leave the party, uttered the QAnon slogan — “Where we go one, we go all” — during his warm-up speech at Trump’s rally last month in Cincinnati.

Trump praised a “beautiful” baby held up wearing a “Q” onesie at his Greenville, North Carolina, rally, which thrilled QAnon believers as a sign of support from the president.

“It’s a necessity to know that you’re not alone,” said the baby’s father, Roman Riselvato, who sells Q onesies on Etsy.