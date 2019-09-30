Trump ‘cannot be allowed to command the United States military’ after threatening civil war: Law and ethics expert
Noted law professor and former Bush chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter has issued a warning after President Donald Trump effectively threatened a civil war via Twitter Sunday night.
Trump tweeted remarks from his top religious advisor, far right wing extremist Dr. Robert Jeffress, saying, “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”
Professor Painter warned that in light of Trump’s threat, he “cannot be allowed to command the United States military,” and “should be removed from office immediately.”
A president who threatens civil war if the political process does not support him cannot be allowed to command the United States military. He should be removed from office immediately.
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) September 30, 2019
Painter is not alone.
An associate professor of international relations and national security at the U.S. Naval War College, David Burbach, says Trump’s comments cannot be dismissed as “he just talks that way.”
He, too, warns Trump “is a real head of state with great legal authority in charge of US Marshals and FBI agents and an awesome military machine.”
This is an official statement by the President of the United States. You can not brush it off as "he just talks that way".
This is a real head of state with great legal authority in charge of US Marshalls and FBI agents and an awesome military machine. This. Is. For. Real. https://t.co/mHbGd410c3
— David Burbach (@dburbach) September 29, 2019
