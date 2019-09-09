Trump claims he is ‘not a vain person’ — but says light bulb change was because he looks better with old bulbs

President Donald Trump suggested vanity may be the reason why his administration pulled the plug on energy-efficient light bulbs last week.

The decision will result in increased costs for consumers.

“We will defeat the Democrat effort to drive up the cost of houses, cars, healthcare and education by liberating Americans from their endless push for job-killing, soul-crushing Washington regulations,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“We will try to get that done and then they were forcing you to buy light bulbs that cost a fortune. So I signed something a couple of days ago that gives you the right to continue to use the incandescent light bulbs,” he said.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m not a vain person. I know I have no vane people — especially these incredible ladies in the front — but I look better under an incandescent light than these lights beaming down on us,” Trump argued, as the camera panned to show the empty rear of the room.

